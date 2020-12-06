| -1.3°C Dublin

For the love of club, county and football - why Tipperary's star forward came home

Michael Quinlivan's greatest year in a Tipperary jersey is the one he least expected

Michael Quinlivan: &lsquo;The thing about playing football for Tipperary is that you probably know everyone that follows the team on a personal basis.&rsquo; Photo: Eóin Noonan Expand

Michael Quinlivan: ‘The thing about playing football for Tipperary is that you probably know everyone that follows the team on a personal basis.’ Photo: Eóin Noonan

Dermot Crowe

In late October, Michael Quinlivan stepped off the pitch in Carrick-on-Shannon after a win against Leitrim had secured Tipperary's Division 3 status. By then he might have been in South America seeing places a great deal more exotic than Leitrim's county town. But when you've committed to Tipperary you know the deal.

A Tipperary footballer doesn't have to sweep dressing-room floors to understand humility. It is an essential part of the living experience. Last year they were relegated to Division 3 and the championship offered no salvation. Limerick scored a first win in the province in seven years at their expense, and the journey ended in the qualifiers in Newry, with defeat to Down finishing Liam Kearns' four-year term as manager.

For Quinlivan the ending had deeper significance due to his plans to take a year out to travel. On St Stephen's Day he headed off on a worldwide trip with his girlfriend. They were in Sydney for New Year's Eve. From there they travelled on to New Zealand before experiencing Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. And then they had to make the decision to come home.

