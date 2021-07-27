| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For the first time in a decade, Dublin are not All-Ireland favourites - now let's see how they react

Roy Curtis

Kerry have been installed as All-Ireland favourites ahead of Dublin. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Kerry have been installed as All-Ireland favourites ahead of Dublin. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Kerry have been installed as All-Ireland favourites ahead of Dublin. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Kerry have been installed as All-Ireland favourites ahead of Dublin. Image credit: Sportsfile.

ANY Jedi Knights attuned to GAA affairs last weekend might have experienced a great disturbance in The Force.

Almost unnoticed, something momentous unfolded in the football universe on Sunday evening: For the first time in almost a decade, Dublin were unseated from their familiar perch as mid-season All-Ireland favourites.

In the afterglow of Kerry’s 22-point dismantling of Cork, the odds-makers – their detached realm of analytics a cold house for sentiment or reputation – spun the championship world onto an unfamiliar axis.

Most Watched

Privacy