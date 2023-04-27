‘For Mayo it’s about bigger things, I think they can win the All-Ireland’ – Lee Keegan

Legendary defender backs his county for Sam but warns that the Dubs are blossoming for the summer

“Were we the problem for long enough?!”

Keegan smiles as he tells the story of how Mayo had thrived in the spring without their two most important defenders from the previous season. Keegan slipped into retirement, Mullin headed Down Under, both watching on as just a week later, Mayo were out fought and out thought by Roscommon in the Connacht championship.

Keegan, it seems, has slipped seamlessly into punditry and life after football. There’s more time for family while he’ll also be part of the Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour Series of Croke Park. He’s just put down a sub 1 hour 30 minutes half marathon and outside of that it’s work, Westport and watching Mayo.

And he suggests that, in the long run, defeat to Roscommon might be no bad thing.

“They would have taken that pretty badly,” Keegan said of the defeat.

“But I suppose with the new set-up of the championship and the way it has played out, it’s probably no harm in the grand scheme of things. Listen, a provincial title would have been lovely. I’m not discrediting it because we always love winning them. But for Mayo it’s about bigger things.

“I think the break will probably do them no harm. From chatting to a couple of the club lads who are involved, I know they got a couple of weeks off to declutter, take a break from training and do stuff with their friends and families – whatever it was.

“I know they’re back in the heavy load from this week onwards. I think that will reset them, recharge them and I expect them to have a big say in the group stage. Actually being third seeds is not a bad thing as well when you look at the concept of the groups now going forward. I don’t think the effort they put in before and during the league was going to be sustainable to hold that for the championship. From that aspect, I think it’s good to have a blip now rather than in six or eight weeks.”

It might be the glass half-full view of defeat to one of the county’s big rivals but Keegan says he sensed there was too much energy being expended in the early part of the season to make it possible for them to go all the way through to the end of July.

“Looking at it from the outside, Roscommon were full value for their victory. Mayo looked very heavy-legged in that game. I just thought that the intensity and the effort that they put into the league was going to catch them at some stage. And because you have such a condensed season, it’s very hard to go through that rigorous training and that high-intensity game that Mayo play for a full two months.

“It wasn’t going to be sustainable with the amount of games that they have. You look at the injuries that they had for that game as well. I honestly think they went out to beat Roscommon. I just think they got beaten by a better team. But I think this break came at a good time for the group – just to reset a little bit. They won a national title but they couldn’t celebrate it. They had to go straight from a league encounter against Galway to a massive championship game against Roscommon. I don’t care what team it is; for any team that’s very hard to do in a seven-day turnaround.”

On the face of it, Mayo have a lot to find on last year’s form to challenge for an All-Ireland. Last year, they fell flat at the quarter final stage and in the off season they lost Keegan and Mullin.

But Keegan argues that even in their absence defensively Mayo have the tools. They just need to find the right mix in attack.

“One issue Mayo don’t have is defenders. Take me and Oisín out, and the running game we produced for years, I think what Mayo are looking for is more inside forwards. They’ve tried 16 forwards, have got new combinations. Tommy Conroy is back, Ryan (O’Donoghue) is back fit, we’ve got Aidan (O’Shea) back playing good football albeit the Roscommon game was tough for him. So I don’t think defensively it was a big issue. Now Oisín was a huge loss against Roscommon. As the game unfolded, someone to break a line like him would have been invaluable. The biggest challenge is scoring forwards.

“Defensively, I think we’ll be fine. They found David McBrien who is a brilliant full-back. Jack Coyne has had a really good year so far. For experience, myself and Oisín, that’s probably one thing we needed in that Roscommon game.

“Can they win the All-Ireland? I think they can. I think they believe they can – but they need to tidy up a few bits yet.”

And Keegan insists that while Mayo are one of a handful of teams that can go all the way, he sees Dublin’s progress as ominous for the rest.

“I think the Derry game came at a good time for them . . . it was like a lightbulb moment for them to decide and go a bit more direct to Con (O’Callaghan), that was the worrying sign I saw.

“Not many teams score four goals let alone create 10 goal chances against Derry and I was thinking to myself I hope they don’t keep this up in terms of kicking the ball in, they have figured that out – it’s quite the simple game when they do it.

“You have one of the hottest properties inside in Con O’Callaghan give him the ball by any means possible because we were saying during the league they had no focal point. And all of a sudden they have one point in Con.

“Keep him fit and I will find them very hard to beat.”