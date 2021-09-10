| 16.7°C Dublin

For God’s sake don’t go backing it but it’s a romantic vote for Mayo by the tiniest of fractions

Tomás Ó Se

So hard to call this one as arguments can be made for and against each finalist, but with both teams coming into this with a chip on their shoulders the middle third will be a war zone which the Westerners can overcome

Mayo's Tommy Conroy takes on Tyrone's Hugh Pat McGeary during the Allianz Football League last October. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Mayo's Tommy Conroy takes on Tyrone's Hugh Pat McGeary during the Allianz Football League last October. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Con Houlihan once quipped that that great GAA word ‘schemozzle’ was, in truth, Yiddish for a fracas.

Well, I think we might see one or two of them erupting in Croke Park tomorrow during an All-Ireland final that nobody predicted. I cannot wait for this game for the simple reason that it’s almost impossible to know what’s going to happen here.

You can make an argument for either Mayo or Tyrone, absolutely. But anyone who calls this game emphatically in advance is either a chancer of the highest order or just a plain liar. Either way, they’re bluffing.

