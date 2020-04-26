For 30 years after my father’s death, football dominated my life 24/7... I've been dreaming about it a lot recently

'Last night I had a pleasant dream and woke up with a smile.'

What has the first line of one of Larry Cunningham’s hit records, ‘Lovely Leitrim’, got to do with sport, I hear you ask?

Well, the song has been in my head for weeks because like most of the population I’m dreaming a lot these days.

The other night I dreamt about waving goodbye to my father as he left the house to travel to Dublin for the 1964 All-Ireland final between Kerry and Galway.

He was a selector on the Kerry team beaten by the Tribesmen. On the night before the game he experienced chest pains, but wouldn’t go to hospital because he didn’t want to miss the match.

Five days later he suffered a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. He was only 41.

Tom Spillane was a proud Kerry man. He was passionate about football and devoted to Templenoe GAA club.

I always regretted that he didn’t live to see his three sons line out for Kerry and win All-Ireland medals. It would have made him very proud.

After his death, my mother Maura took over the running of the family business while also rearing four children. We owe everything to her, for the selfless sacrifices she made.

She never took a day off and never went to see us playing.

Gaelic football has always dominated my life. My father played with Kerry while my mother’s brother Dinny Lyne captained Kerry in the famous Polo Grounds All-Ireland final in 1947.

Another brother, Jackie Lyne, won All-Ireland medals as a player, was a selector on the 1955-winning team and trained Kerry when they won the 1969 and 1970 titles.

Football ran through our blood. As youngsters we ate, drank and slept it.

Our dream was to emulate our father and uncles and wear the Kerry jersey and maybe win an All-Ireland.

For 30 years after my father’s death, football dominated my life 24/7. First stop on the journey was St Brendan’s College, Killarney – the nursery for so many great Kerry players.

I received my first proper coaching in the ‘Sem’ and my college career culminated in an All-Ireland Colleges’ final appearance in 1972 in Croke Park against St Patrick’s College, Cavan.

I dreamed about that game the other night, too. It seemed like only yesterday.

The train journey to Dublin the day before; then a run-out in the Phoenix Park where we worked on a tactic to win the throw-in. And it worked – we scored straight after winning the throw-in.

But it was all downhill from there. We got hammered (2-11; 1-5) by an older, and physically stronger, St Pat’s side.

For me, the loss was personal. I had a nightmare match and was taken off. I cried all the way home on the train.

Little did I think then that I would play in ten more Championship finals in Croke Park and lose just two. I can’t complain.

I was a Kerry minor for two years but we got beaten by Cork each time. Funnily enough, very few of the games I lost, or gave poor performances in, feature in my dreams.

This reflects on my philosophy as a footballer. I was able to discard all bad performances from my memory bank very quickly and move on.

After doing my Leaving Certificate I spent four wonderful years doing a teaching degree in what was then called the National College of Physical Education (NCPE) – later renamed Thomond College and now part of the University of Limerick.

My time in NCPE culminated in the college winning the All-Ireland club title in 1978. Playing with Thomond College, and being coached by the late Dave Weldrick, was what helped transform me from being an average player into one capable of making an impact at county level.

It was the closest I ever got to being a professional footballer. We were big into tactics, we spent hours looking at video analysis, we walked through the different systems of play we planned to use. And we trained once, and sometimes twice, a day.

Prior to their famous match against Munster in 1978, the All Blacks trained on a pitch adjoining the GAA one in Thomond College. We were training at the same time and they actually stopped their session and came over to watch what we were doing.

We were comfortably the fittest sports team in Ireland at the time and, overall, we were way ahead of our time.

Kerry had come calling in the spring of 1974. I was named as the 10th substitute for a League match against Galway in Tralee. There was no designated team coach or pre-match carb-loading meal in those days.

I got a lift to Tralee from a neighbour. Five minutes before half-time I replaced Frank Russell – father of future Kerry star Mike Frank Russell.

I can still remember the move which led to my first touch and point into the Horan’s End of the ground.

Before the year was over I had partnered Mick O’Connell at midfield and played alongside Mick O’Dwyer – two stories to regale my grandchildren with.

Then Micko became manager in 1975 and we embarked on a magical 12-year journey, the high points of which have been circulating in my head and featuring in my dreams for weeks.

So what made us special? Granted, we were good footballers. But that wasn’t the key.

Our X-factor was the positivity Micko brought to the table. He made us all feel like we were 10-feet tall and convinced each of us we were the best in our position in the country.

Micko had noted how Kevin Heffernan had transformed Dublin in 1974, through getting them exceptionally fit.

He decided to get his players even fitter – and succeeded. He instilled into us a team ethos – there were no individual stars. We won and lost as a team.

And he was a brilliant psychologist. By the end of 1979 – when most of us had three All-Ireland medals in our back pockets – he realised that medals alone would no longer be sufficient to motivate us.

So he dangled the carrot of a foreign holiday as the prize for winning the All-Ireland.

First it was the Canaries, then the United States before it culminated in the daddy of them all – a five-week all-expenses-paid worldwide tour after we won the four-in-row in 1981.

Three weeks in Australia, one week in Hawaii, and a week split between San Francisco and New York, with each of us receiving £1,400 in spending money.

His other key attribute was he never mentioned the opposition or their star players.

Instead he focused on us, instilling a belief in ourselves that we would (not could) achieve.

I have carried this philosophy through my life. I’m a glass-is-always-half-full person.

And what a ride we had.

In 1975 we were rank outsiders against Dublin in the final. But we believed we would win. My two outstanding memories of the weekend is being greeted by thousands of Kerry fans when we arrived in Heuston Station on the day before the game, and being presented with the Sam Maguire Cup after the game

In 1976 we were deservedly beaten by the Dubs. We simply weren’t as focused as we were the previous year. In 1977 came the classic Dublin v Kerry semi-final. It could have gone either way.

By the way, I find it funny that Kerry seems to lose all the classic games which are currently been rerun on TV because of the lockdown.

In 1978 and 1979 we were at the peak of our powers and couldn’t see ourselves being beaten. Interestingly, the 1979 final was the last one in which Micko was able to field a full-strength team. After that match, there was always somebody missing.

We were lucky in 1980. We were there for the taking, but Roscommon couldn’t grasp their opportunity.

In 1981 I will be forever grateful to the selectors for giving me a few minutes in the final as I was injured for most of that year.

Surprise, surprise, the 1982 final is the one loss which I am unable to expunge from my memory bank.

We panicked in the second half and blew our chance of winning the five-in-a-row. Offaly deserved their victory – the scoreline never lies.

In the dressing room afterwards I locked myself in a cubicle and cried my eyes out for five minutes.

Then I parked it – but resolved to get my knee problems sorted and have an operation.

As I have often said, I don’t think we would have won three more All-Ireland titles – in 1984, ’85 and ’86 – had we beaten Offaly in 1982.

Those dreams kept reminding me of the three great warriors from that era – Tim Kennelly, John Egan and Páidí Ó Sé – who are no longer with us.

Tim was ‘The Horse’, a giant of a man who blocked the centre of our defence and kicked long relieving clearances.

John was a ball-carrier who had wonderful balance and was coolness personified.

Minutes before taking the field in an All-Ireland, John might casually ask me what pub I was going to for a drink afterwards.

Then there was Páidí – the total warrior. He revved us up and motivated us. He was the guy you wanted alongside you in the trenches when the going got tough.

But when I wake up in the morning I quickly realise that sport is merely a game. It’s not a matter of life and death. But, for me, those dreams are an escape valve from these dark times.

Recently I lost a cousin, Damien Lyne, as a result of a tragic accident. His older brother Jonathan is a member of the Kerry football squad.

My heart goes out to his parents and family in these difficult times.

I leave you with the last line of a tweet that Jonathan sent out to thank people for their support and love since the death of his brother.

‘Never take anything for granted it can be taken as quickly.’