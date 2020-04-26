| 10.2°C Dublin

For 30 years after my father’s death, football dominated my life 24/7... I've been dreaming about it a lot recently

Pat Spillane

21 September 1986; Pat Spillane of Kerry during the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

'Last night I had a pleasant dream and woke up with a smile.'

What has the first line of one of Larry Cunningham’s hit records, ‘Lovely Leitrim’, got to do with sport, I hear you ask?

Well, the song has been in my head for weeks because like most of the population I’m dreaming a lot these days.