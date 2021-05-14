Football's longest-serving players: Stag weekends, debilitating illness and playing under your brother-in-law

Since the end of last season, some of football’s longest-serving players have walked away.

The likes of Colm Cavanagh and Diarmuid Connolly, both of whom made their debuts in the same Dublin-Tyrone league match under lights in Croke Park in 2007, have decided to hang up their boots.

Some go back even further than that. Clare pair Gordon Kelly and Gary Brennan made their Banner debut in 2006 under Páidí Ó Sé but have pulled the curtain down while Sligo’s Adrian Marren went all the way back to 2004. Mayo’s Keith Higgins made his football debut in 2005 but will operate exclusively with the hurlers this year.

In the absence of those veterans, we took a look at some of the longest serving players in the game.



1) Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) 2001 v Longford (Leinster SFC) – championship debut

A man out on his own in many regards, aside from being the longest-serving footballer around. Cluxton made his debut in 2001 against Longford as a 19-year-old and has since made records that are likely to stand the test of time.

The Parnell’s man became the first player to make 100 championship appearances in 2019 with last December’s All-Ireland final being his 111th appearance for the Dubs. His list of accolades runs on and on.

Cluxton is one of only a select few with eight All-Ireland medals and he is the only man to lift Sam Maguire seven times. There’s not much money against saying he’ll add yet more silverware to his name. Cluxton turns 40 at the end of the year but there’s no sign of him slowing down.

2) Ross Munnelly (Laois) debut: 2003 v Wexford (Leinster SFC)

The longest-serving outfield player in the game, Ross Munnelly had no idea what was coming when Mick O’Dwyer ambled up beside him at a Laois U-21 training session in early 2003.

“I wasn’t even in the senior squad,” he recalled in an interview.

“Then Micko, while more or less walking by me, says, ‘Are you busy tomorrow?’.

“To which I said, ‘No’. ‘Are you coming to the game?’. “‘Yeah, I think am, yeah’. ‘Sure bring the boots in with you’. And off he went.

Ross Munnelly is still going strong for Laois after making his debut in 2003. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ross Munnelly is still going strong for Laois after making his debut in 2003. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile





“So I ended up going into the dressing room the following day.”

He came on against Down in that league match and went on to play a crucial role as Laois swept to a Leinster title later that summer.

He’s made 79 championship appearances since, which includes the incredible feat of playing in 75 consecutive Laois championship games. Last winter, he came off the bench to kick a point in the defeat to Dublin, which put him eighth on the all-time championship appearance list.

However, the seven ahead of him have regularly enjoyed long summers and runs to All-Ireland finals. Munnelly, whose service to Laois is unbroken since ‘03, turns 39 at the end of the year but is determined to keep playing as long as he feels he can offer Laois something.

3) Niall McNamee (Offaly) May 25 2003 v Laois (Leinster SFC)

McNamee is unusual in that he made his championship debut before his league bow. So prodigious was the Rhode man that he started for Offaly against Laois in the summer of 2003 when he was still only 17. It wasn’t until the following spring that he played in the league.

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile





McNamee (35) stepped away briefly before being coaxed out of retirement by John Maughan for 2019 and remains a significant figure for Offaly when fully fit.

“I know it’s getting near the end so I’m going to try and enjoy it as much as I can while it’s there,” he said last month.



4) Michael McCann (Antrim) 2005 v Cavan (Ulster SFC)

Antrim footballers aren’t often afforded national attention but McCann is highly regarded. A 2009 All-Star nominee after the Saffrons’ run to the Ulster final, McCann took some time out due to work and family commitments but returned last year.

A key figure for Cargin in their recent three in-a-row of Antrim SFC titles, he’ll play under his brother-in-law Enda McGinley for this campaign.

5) Cathal Cregg (Roscommon) 2006 v New York (Connacht SFC)

Another who made his debut straight out of the minor grade, Western Gaels clubman Cregg has, bar a brief absence under Kevin McStay, been an almost ever-present for the Rossies since coming on the scene.

Immersed in the GAA, he works as provincial games manager in Connacht. Along with winning three Connacht titles, he has also played international rules for Ireland and remains an integral part of Anthony Cunningham’s plans heading into his 16th season.

6) Neil McGee (Donegal) 2006 v Down (Ulster SFC)

McGee had actually played in 2005 but didn’t taste championship action until the following summer. A three-time All Star and with a reputation for being one of the most fearsome defenders around, McGee became the county’s record appearance holder in 2019 and is committed for the 2021 campaign.

7) Brian Malone (Wexford) 2006 v Monaghan (All-Ireland SFC)

Wexford football’s record appearance holder, Malone’s talents have probably gone largely underappreciated outside the boundaries of his own county. And apart from his ability, his durability sets him apart.

Wexford's Brian Malone

Wexford's Brian Malone





From his debut against Monaghan and for the next 112 games up to 2014, he missed only one single game – a league encounter in 2010 versus Fermanagh. Now in his 16th season, Malone plans on keeping going as long as the enjoyment factor remains.

“The minute I don’t enjoy it, I certainly won’t play,” he said last year.



8) Paddy Cunningham (Antrim) 2006 v Fermanagh

Cunningham was absent from the county scene for six seasons but there’s a argument that his presence on this list is the most remarkable as he returned last year despite suffering from Crohn’s disease.

A talented dual player, Cunningham hurled for the Saffrons as a teenager but is part of Enda McGinley’s plans for 2021, 12 years after captaining Antrim to their 2009 Ulster final appearance when he kicked 0-11.



9) Michael Murphy (Donegal) 2007 v Leitrim (All-Ireland SFC)

Murphy lists Brendan Devenney as his childhood hero. And the Glenswilly man was such a phenomenon he made his debut in 2007, in good time to play alongside the St Eunan’s man.

Donegal's Michael Murphy in action against James Smith and Killian Brady of Cavan. Photo bySportsfile

Donegal's Michael Murphy in action against James Smith and Killian Brady of Cavan. Photo bySportsfile





Despite being just 17, Murphy scored 1-1 that day as Donegal needed extra time to prevail in Carrick-on-Shannon. Once linked with a switch to the AFL, the 31-year-old stayed in Donegal and remains one of the most vaunted of talents in the game heading into his 15th season.



10) Conor McManus (Monaghan) 2007 v Down (Ulster SFC)

McManus tells the story that he made his league debut for Monaghan in 2007 not long after club and county colleague John Paul Mone’s stag weekend. “It was the first stag I was ever on, we were away that weekend, came back on the Monday, trained on the Tuesday.

“We played an in-house game on the Tuesday, I was marking John Paul, I gave him a bit of a run-around and then I ended up starting on the Sunday off the back of that.”

Sometimes used at wing back in the early part of his career, McManus went the unconventional route to become one of the standout talents of his generation.



11) Darren Hughes (Monaghan) 2007 v Derry (Ulster SFC)

Hughes’ Monaghan championship career actually started in the Tommy Murphy Cup the previous year, but his bow in the Ulster championship came a fortnight after McManus. Still doing the heavy lifting for the Farney around midfield, he once deputised in goal against Armagh in 2010.