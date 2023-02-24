Footballer of the Year David Clifford returns for Kerry as Jack O’Connor makes four changes for Armagh clash

David Clifford will make his first start of the season for the Kerry footballers in their Division 1 FL clash against Armagh in Austin Stack Park, Tralee tomorrow (5.0).

After a comprehensive defeat to Mayo last weekend, Kerry boss Jack O'Connor has wasted little time in throwing the reigning Footballer of the Year back into the mix.

Clifford had an extraordinary 2022 with All-Ireland success for club and county but having only finished with Fossa six weeks ago, it was thought that the 24-year-old might take an extended break from county duty.

He dazzled off the bench when introduced at half-time against Mayo last weekend, though, and O'Connor throws him straight into their attack as he bids to pick up more crucial points on home soil.

Clifford's inclusion is one of four changes by O'Connor as other All-Stars like goalkeeper Shane Ryan and attacker Seán O'Shea come into the team to make their first League starts of the season alongside Adrian Spillane.

The four to miss out are Donal O'Sullivan, Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns, and Shane Murphy.

KERRY (SF v Armagh) - S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, BD O'Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.

KERRY (SH v Offaly) - JB O'Halloran; E Murphy, E Ross, C O'Keeffe; E Leen, M Boyle, K O'Connor; F Mackessy, D Collins; C Walsh, M Leane, S Conway; K Carmody, D Griffin, P Boyle.

Kevin McStay makes two changes as Mayo bid to maintain unbeaten start in Division 1

Mayo boss Kevin McStay has kept changes to the minimum as he looks to maintain their unbeaten run in Division 1 of the FL against Tyrone tomorrow night in Castlebar (throw-in at 7.0).

Mayo welcome Tyrone to MacHale Park in a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland SFC final, where the Red Hand prevailed, and McStay makes just two changes with Jack Coyne and Bob Tuohy coming back into his starting 15.

Coyne replaces the injured Rory Brickenden at corner-back while Tuohy, excellent on his debut in their round one draw with Galway, takes the No 11 shirt with Jack Carney losing out.

Three-time All-Star Aidan O'Shea is once again named in the full-forward line alongside Ryan O'Donoghue and James Carr as McStay bids to add to their points following draws against Galway and Armagh, as well as a comprehensive victory over All-Ireland champions Kerry last weekend.

MAYO (SF v Tyrone) - C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Tony Kelly set to make first start of the year as Clare boss Brian Lohan names big guns for Wexford clash

Brian Lohan will throw most of his big guns into the mix against Wexford this weekend with star man Tony Kelly, centre-back John Conlon and midfielder Ryan Taylor all making their first appearances of the season.

The Banner were brushed aside by All-Ireland champions Limerick a fortnight ago and Lohan has wasted little time shuffling the deck with a trio of big returns to help boost their Division 1 bid in Wexford Park on Sunday (1.45).

Former Hurler of the Year Kelly has not featured for the county side since last year's disappointing All-Ireland SHC semi-final loss to Kilkenny - likewise for Taylor - while Conlon was an 11th hour casualty for that last four clash.

Shane O'Donnell, Clare's other All-Star last year alongside Kelly, is still yet to make his first appearance of the season as Lohan eyes a Munster SHC return for the dangerous attacker.

CLARE (SH v Wexford) - E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, B O’Connell; D Fitzgerald, R Taylor; A McCarthy, C Malone, T Kelly; I Galvin, P Duggan, D Reidy.

John Kiely welcomes back All-Star pair Barry Nash and Will O'Donoghue for Galway bout

All-Stars Barry Nash and Will O'Donoghue make their first starts of the year for Limerick with Treaty boss John Kiely naming a strong side for their intriguing Division 1 Group A clash with Galway in Salthill on Sunday (2.30).

Captain Declan Hannon remains sidelined by a hand injury picked up in their opening round defeat to Cork with two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch deputising as skipper in his absence.

Micheál Houlihan, man-of-the-match in their comfortable victory over Clare a fortnight ago, gets another chance to stake his claim for a championship spot along with exciting corner-forward Shane O'Brien.

The return of Nash and O'Donoghue really bolster Limerick's chances against Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen. in what is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland semi-final clash.

Shefflin has shuffled his deck following their defeat to Cork in round two - where they shipped four goals - with TJ Brennan coming in at No 3 as former All-Star centre-back Gearóid McInerney switches out to No 6 with Joseph Cooney moving to wing-back.

There is also a return at No 11 for Conor Cooney in what is the St Thomas' attacker's first appearance of the year, while he is flanked by Donal O'Shea, son of former Tipperary boss Eamon.

David Burke, All-Ireland-winning captain in 2017, is also set to feature for Shefflin for the first time in 2023, having been named among the substitutes.

LIMERICK (SH v Galway): N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B Nash; C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O'Donoghue; T Morrissey, C Lynch, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey.

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, TJ Brennan, T Killeen; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; S Linnane, C Fahy; T Monaghan, C Cooney, D O'Shea; E Niland, K Cooney, M McManus.

KILKENNY (SH v Laois): E Murphy; S Murphy, C Delaney, P Walsh; T Walsh, R Reid, C Buckley; P Deegan, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, E Cody; B Drennan, M Keoghan, G Dunne.