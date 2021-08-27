I couldn’t help wonder was it someone being mischievous or just an accident of timing that RTÉ’s repeat of Reeling in the Years on Tuesday evening deposited us all back to 2003.

Back to a time of Pat Spillane labelling the soon-to-be All-Ireland champions as purveyors of ‘puke football’, Tyrone brazenly and unapologetically planting their flag on the mountaintop for the very first time while suffocating a Kerry team I was part of along the way.

On some level, maybe Pat’s sense of outrage captured the broader reaction of football people back then.

Tyrone were hard and ruthless and completely defiant in how they snared us during a semi-final defeat that, of course, ended the Kingdom reign of my uncle Páidí.

I was chatting to a friend of mine on Tuesday morning and we both agreed that it will be 100pc Kerry’s fault if they don’t win Saturday afternoon’s game in Croke Park. In other words, there is zero scope for excuses.

I’ll put it this way – if both teams perform to the best of their ability here, Kerry win.

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher speaks to his players after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher speaks to his players after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park

Losing is unthinkable in that respect, a fate that I believe can only come their way by over-thinking things, as they did in last year’s Munster Championship defeat to Cork.

I believe that Kerry turned up only in body for that provincial semi-final. Mentally, they were a few post codes away from where they needed to be.

It seems to me that everyone is fixating this week on how the Covid delay has accommodated Tyrone in allowing them arrive into this game at full-strength.

But, trust me, it’s worked for Kerry too. Dara Moynihan and Diarmuid O’Connor are both available today, which they wouldn’t have been two weeks ago.

I spoke to a Kerry player on Monday and the vibe I got off him was one of steely determination. And that was exactly the vibe I hoped to sense.

This is a group with some pretty stark lessons learned from last year, one with an understanding now that the only way to play these games is coldly and ruthlessly. We’ve seen that kind of sting in Kerry this year. There’s a meanness in them, an unfriendly edge.

It’s actually an attitude I routinely detect in Mayo under James Horan. There’s no end to the Connacht champions because, it seems to me, they just keep coming. The only time I’ve ever seen Horan animated on the line was after the John Small incident in the semi-final. By and large, he conducts himself like a poker player.

And even with the recent level of regeneration in that Mayo squad, Horan remains unreadable.

Kerry manager Peter Keane

Kerry manager Peter Keane

I’ve expressed my admiration for him many times because, while Mayo are – year in, year out – every romantic’s choice to win Sam Maguire, they themselves strike me as relentlessly cold-blooded and indifferent to all the sympathy and wistfulness that tends to follow them around.

I mean, they say that the definition of madness is to keep trying the same thing while expecting a different conclusion. In some respects, maybe Mayo keep doing that. But, in others, they’re the most creative, innovative team around.

Horan’s men, palpably, believe they can win Sam. And there’s a glorious defiance in that.

Someone said to me the other day that the Mayo manager had messed up by not getting them off the field immediately after that defeat of Dublin. I couldn’t disagree more. Think about it, what would that have communicated? Fear of their new circumstance?

Paranoia about what other people think? Mayo embraced the moment and were 100pc within their rights to. Horan knows that.

Tomás Ó Flatharta would always say that when Páidí was helping Westmeath conquer Leinster in ’04, his message to Tomás was, ‘Get them right from their feet to their shoulders and leave the head to me!’

I’d say Páidí learned something from ’03 because my memory of the build-up to our semi-final that year is of Mickey Harte building us up as a virtual force of nature. On some level, I suspect his compliments seeped into our bloodstream. We believed that Mickey genuinely considered us special.

Now both Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher were key players through Tyrone’s greatest era and I don’t doubt that much of what they now do as joint-managers has been absorbed from the Harte template. Logically, how could it be any other way?

So, straight away, let’s completely disregard that National League game in Killarney and Kerry nailing Tyrone for six goals. If you know anything about Logan and Dooher (and I like to think I do), that was an aberration you will never see repeated,

For me, Tyrone made a mistake at the start of the season of almost trying to reinvent the wheel. In other words, of looking to abandon everything Harte had seeded into their DNA and become some kind of all-singing, all-dancing Tyrone.

And in trying to be radically different, Tyrone left themselves wide open. They made the mistake of going from one extreme to another.

They’re much smarter now and I’ll be fascinated to see what their plan is for what has been an ultra-aggressive Kerry press on kick-outs. Because there are so many questions to be answered this evening and, potentially, so many assumptions to be decommissioned.

Like, right now I’m thinking that Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey and Ronan McNamee pick up the two Cliffords and Seán O’Shea. Right? Someone suggested to me that they might double-mark Paudie Clifford, who – undeniably – has been key for Kerry so far. But if Tyrone do that, what’s their plan for the younger brother?

Kerry’s threat is everywhere, so there’s nothing simple for Tyrone in this game. The Ulster champions, we know, will get numbers back and are well capable of suffocating Keane’s men if there isn’t sufficient variation to the Kingdom’s attack.

And yet, this is a Kerry team that still has everything to prove in terms of consistency. Can they be trusted defensively? I DO NOT KNOW. And I write those words in capital letters because I think it’s important that nobody thinks I’m completely sold on this being Kerry’s year.

The truth is, they’ve beaten nothing. Cork were pathetic in the Munster final and I say that without apology.

In fact, I’d ask the question – are Kerry now even remotely prepared for what’s coming their way given how facile their march through Munster proved?

What gives me hope is the anger I’ve sensed in Peter Keane’s men, an anger communicating understanding that, tactically and emotionally, they shot themselves in the foot against Cork last year. And in shooting themselves in the foot, they practically waved the Dubs through to that six-in-a-row.

Keane knows it’s all over for him and his management team if they lose this evening. There are no second chances here. This is the litmus test.

I see all manner of rumour insinuating that Dublin’s was an unhappy panel this year, that Dessie Farrell never quite had the champions’ dressing-room. Well, trust me, all of that will seem Mills and Boon stuff compared to what you’ll see kicking off in Kerry if this evening’s game doesn’t go our way.

The worst gossip invariably finds traction when you lose. That’s always been the reality.

Managing Kerry is a tough gig at the best of times but, right now, it must feel even tougher for Keane. And the complicating factor is that they’re about to come up against a group palpably convinced that they still have a way of getting under Kerry’s skin.

The wins of ’03, ’05 and ’08 have given Tyrone a psychological ease in their relationship with Kerry and, frankly, if the Kingdom’s players don’t consider that relevant, they’re in for a rude awakening.

Put it this way, Kerry didn’t play terribly in any of those three championship defeats. They simply came up against an opponent that would not countenance failure.

Back then, Tyrone were able to strike an almost perfect balance between killing you with kindness and communicating absolute psychological ruthlessness. They were like two, separate communities in that respect.

I’m trying to think of a description of what they did and the best that I can come up with is they disrespected us with respect. Does that even make sense?

To me, Tyrone remains the GAA’s ultimate independent republic. If you don’t understand that when you face them in battle, you are going to be in a bigger quarrel than you realise.

And make no mistake, this Kerry team have yet to write their history. Do you honestly believe that Tyrone are not this week asking the question, ‘For all the hype, what’s this Kerry team actually won?’ A Munster title that felt bloodless? Did Tyrone’s Ulster title not represent something more?

So Kerry have to earn the right to be feared and, right now, I’m still waiting to see them do that.

Martin Breheny asked the question in these pages on Wednesday: ‘Are Kerry over-rated?’ And that’s an entirely fair question.

I just hope that the management team can communicate this week the fact that they’re about to encounter a team that will, categorically, go after them. One that will stare Kerry down and be ready to pounce on even the smallest signals of weakness.

In my time playing with Kerry, Tyrone largely bossed us psychologically. It was as if something about the green-and-gold jersey made them stand taller. They spared us nothing.

The point I’m trying to get across here is that, despite everybody telling Kerry that this game is theirs to lose, they’re heading into highly dangerous territory on Saturday evening. Football-wise, Kerry have the better team. But, sometimes, football isn’t enough.

All that said, I think Kerry’s best weapon is their anger now. Anger rooted in last season. Their frustration at what they see as a lost year. I’d nearly describe it as a controlled insanity because, trust me, that loss to Cork last year still needles these players hugely.

That frustration will only be truly erased if they go the distance now and bring Sam home for the first time since 2014. No, tonight can’t deliver that, but what it can deliver is a statement performance, a display announcing them as harder, meaner, more ruthless opponents than the weak mob who went down so tepidly in the rain of Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year.

Personally, I retain doubts about the Kerry full-back line, but I think the momentum is with them now to come out of Saturday’s game with some pretty big boxes ticked.

That said, bottom line, you cannot go into these games in third gear. Dublin tried to do it against Mayo and discovered that they couldn’t just flick a switch to go higher when they had to.

Kerry will be no different. They could actually win well this evening and, yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if they found it a struggle. Which maybe tells us where Kerry are at right now. A long way removed from certainty.

If they don’t start this game on a war footing, they won’t be able to find that setting if (more likely when) circumstance demands it. To that end, maybe Tuesday’s Reeling in the Years was perfectly timed.

It reminded every one of us in Kerry that the boxer on the stool in the opposite corner has history.