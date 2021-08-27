| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Football-wise, Kerry have the better team - but, sometimes, football isn’t enough

Tomás Ó Se

I retain doubts about the Kerry full-back line but I think they can come out of Tyrone duel with some big boxes ticked

Michael McKernan of Tyrone in action against Stephen O'Brien and Seán O'Shea of Kerry during the Allianz FL clash in Killarney in June. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michael McKernan of Tyrone in action against Stephen O'Brien and Seán O'Shea of Kerry during the Allianz FL clash in Killarney in June. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Michael McKernan of Tyrone in action against Stephen O'Brien and Seán O'Shea of Kerry during the Allianz FL clash in Killarney in June. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Michael McKernan of Tyrone in action against Stephen O'Brien and Seán O'Shea of Kerry during the Allianz FL clash in Killarney in June. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

I couldn’t help wonder was it someone being mischievous or just an accident of timing that RTÉ’s repeat of Reeling in the Years on Tuesday evening deposited us all back to 2003.

Back to a time of Pat Spillane labelling the soon-to-be All-Ireland champions as purveyors of ‘puke football’, Tyrone brazenly and unapologetically planting their flag on the mountaintop for the very first time while suffocating a Kerry team I was part of along the way.

On some level, maybe Pat’s sense of outrage captured the broader reaction of football people back then.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy