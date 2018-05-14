It was a very eventful weekend in the football championships with bookie's favourites Mayo, Offaly and Louth exiting their respective provincial competitions and there were some top individual performances.

Football team of the weekend - Three Carlow stars and Wicklow's free-scoring goalkeeper make the XV

Extra time was needed before Laois and Wicklow finally saw off the challenges of Wexford and Offaly respectively, Donegal and Carlow had much easier time of it in dispatching Cavan and Louth and Galway struck late to eventually get the better of Mayo is a dogged encounter.

Here is your team of the week: 1. Mark Jackson (Wicklow)

Scored seven points, saved a penalty. Enough said. Cavan's Raymond Galligan kept the scoreline respectable in Ballybofey. 2. Eoin Bán Gallagher (Donegal)

Is there a better cornerback in the game right now? A tireless runner when Declan Bonner's team attack and watertight in defence. 3. Sean Andy O'Ceallaigh (Galway)

Flirted with what's acceptable in terms of tackling and was booked but good full-backs live on the edge and he certainly did that. Jason Doherty was anonymous. 4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)

The dual star is so important to Stephen Rochford's men. Showed the misfiring Mayo forwards where the posts were in the second half too.

5. Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Showed his killer instincts when deflecting Michael Murphy's free kick to the net. One of the classiest operators in the game. 6. Stephen Attride (Laois) Attride was central to Laois' stunning comeback from 10 points down. Another defender who loves to bomb forward.

7. Diarmuid Walshe (Carlow)

Walshe was excellent throughout for Turlough O'Brien's side and 1-2 from wing back says it all. 8. Sean Murphy (Carlow) His rampaging runs will be a cause for concern for Kildare. Nearly broke the crossbar with a shot and completely dominated the middle third.

9. Ciarán Duggan (Galway) Kicked two excellent scores. The first from an acute angle and the second into the teeth of the wind. A solid display against a very experienced Mayo midfield. 10. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan)

Five of his seven points came from play and the scoreline would have looked very bleak for the Breffni men without his efforts. 11. Michael Murphy (Donegal) Murphy thrived in his midfield/centre forward role and helped himself to six points, three of those from placed balls. He won't have as much space against more cynical opponents.

12. Johnny Heaney (Galway) A relatively quiet game from Heaney but he popped up with a moment of real quality to kill off Mayo. 13. Paul Broderick (Carlow)

Broderick's cultured left peg was put to full effect yesterday and and his 1-8 haul illustrates how important he is to Carlow. 14. Donie Kingston (Laois) He was wayward at times but led the fightback for Laois when they looked dead and buried.

15. Damien Comer (Galway) Kicked two beautiful points with space at a premium. Showed Cathal Barrett a clean pair of heels on a few occasions.

Online Editors