Football team news: Stephen Coen will make his 100th appearance for Mayo against Kerry

Mayo have made three changes for their first qualifier against Kerry in Killarney from the team that lost a Connacht quarter-final to Roscommon six weeks ago.

David McBrien, injured during the league, comes back in at Eoghan MacLaughlin's expense, while Sam Callinan, who didn't play against Roscommon because of his involvement with the U-20 team within the seven-day window, is restored at Donnacha McHugh's expense. In attack, James Carr is also back, displacing Tommy Conroy.

Mayo's injury concerns appear to have eased considerably, but Cillian O'Connor, as outlined in a bulletin last week, will not be involved in the Killarney game because of injury.

Stephen Coen will make his 100th (league/championship) appearance for Mayo, having first played against Kerry in the 2015 league.

Clare manager Colm Collins makes two changes as they pick up the pieces from a 14-point Munster final defeat to Kerry for the visit of Donegal to Ennis for the first-ever Sam Maguire round-robin qualifier game tomorrow afternoon.

Ronan Lannigan and Cian O'Dea, who were both substitutes against Kerry, come in at the expense of Manus Doherty and Dermot Coughlan.

Paul Cribbin comes back into the Kildare team for their Sam Maguire round robin qualifier game with Sligo on Sunday, the only change manager Glenn Ryan makes from the team that lost to Dublin in the Leinster semi-final. Jack Robinson drops to the bench.

Kildare:M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, E Doyle; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O'Callaghan, A Masterson; P McDermott, B McCormack, A Beirne; P Cribbin, D Kirwan, P Woodgate. Subs: A O'Neill, D Malone, R Houlihan, B Gibbons, K Feely, B Coffey, T Archbold, N Flynn, D Flynn, M Joyce, J Robinson.

Mayo (SF v Kerry):C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; P Durcan, C Loftus, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, T Conroy, J Doherty, E Hession, D McHale, D McHugh, E MacLaughlin, K McLoughlin, P O'Hora, P Towey, B Tuohy.

Clare (SF v Donegal): S Ryan; R Lannigan, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone, C O'Dea; D O'Neill, C O'Connor; D Walsh, E McMahon, P Lillis; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins. Subs: D Sexton, D Bohannon, G Cooney, M Doherty, M Garry, A Griffin, S Griffin, M McInerney, B McNamara, A Sweeney, I Ugweru.