Football power rankings: where does your county finish after a dramatic season?

Tyrone rise, Phoenix-like, from the ashes of Killarney and Covid to top our 2021 list – but where does your county lie in big ball’s pecking order?

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

1. TYRONE

How can a team that loses a league semi-final by 16 points, leaking six goals in the process, finish the year as football’s top terriers? Quite simply by learning from this abject humiliation, by tweaking the game-plan and redoubling efforts to ensure that the fiasco of Fitzgerald Stadium would never happen again.

In the five championship matches that followed, a revitalised Red Hand leaked just a single goal – to Donegal. When battle against Kerry resumed at the All-Ireland semi-final stage, it was a very different Tyrone that faced them: a compelling mix of tenacity and turnovers, tactical savvy and lightning-fast counter-attacks.

