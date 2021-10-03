Football power rankings: where does your county finish after a dramatic season?

1. TYRONE

How can a team that loses a league semi-final by 16 points, leaking six goals in the process, finish the year as football’s top terriers? Quite simply by learning from this abject humiliation, by tweaking the game-plan and redoubling efforts to ensure that the fiasco of Fitzgerald Stadium would never happen again.

In the five championship matches that followed, a revitalised Red Hand leaked just a single goal – to Donegal. When battle against Kerry resumed at the All-Ireland semi-final stage, it was a very different Tyrone that faced them: a compelling mix of tenacity and turnovers, tactical savvy and lightning-fast counter-attacks.

And then they went and did it all over again versus Mayo in the final.

But perhaps the greatest maiden-season achievement of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher wasn’t bringing Sam back to Healy Park (metaphorically for now) after a 13-year wait; it was getting to contest the All-Ireland series in the first place.

Even if the Covid sceptics doubted just how badly Tyrone were affected by the virus after witnessing their relentless energy against Kerry, it’s clear that the outbreak had a hugely disruptive effect.

By winning their boardroom battle of wills ahead of their delayed semi-final, Tyrone bought a vital extra fortnight. That would have counted for zilch if the players hadn’t then backed it up in such defiant yet cohesive fashion.

For the record, that June calamity in Kerry crowned a mixed mini-league (one win, one draw and two defeats) but in a year when there wasn’t even a Division 1 final, only one prize counted and they have it.

2. KERRY

The architects of destruction, undone by a three-goal salvo and suddenly unable to find the net when it mattered most.

Peter Keane has paid the ultimate price for Kerry’s wafer-thin defeat after extra-time, with Jack O’Connor the proven prodigal son choice of the county board hierarchy. “I know the players very much wanted us to continue with our project. They were the reason I wanted to stay,” a clearly disgruntled Keane declared in a valedictory statement on Friday.

For all that, Kerry aren’t in the habit of giving their manager a fourth shot at Sam.

Yet they still make second on our list, despite not reaching the final. The reasons are manifold. Firstly, they shared the Division 1 title with Dublin. Secondly, the Clifford siblings, Seán O’Shea et al lit up the months of May, June and July, amassing 21 goals in seven NFL and SFC games.

Thirdly, they conquered Munster by a cumulative 50 points.

And finally, even in defeat and notwithstanding some of their strategic follies and misfiring execution, they went considerably closer to toppling Tyrone than Mayo did a fortnight later.

3 MAYO

So close, so further away than ever. Perhaps Mayo’s greatest strength (and weakness) is one of over-achievement: having the courage and even reckless abandon to overcome all obstacles and deficits and even their own deficiencies, only to be eventually found out on the biggest day. Repeat ad infinitum.

Still, there are positives: starting with immediate promotion back to the top-flight and further propelled by how darned good they were after half-time against Galway and Dublin.

But when you reflect on how they initially laboured on both days, it makes you wonder.

With Cillian O’Connor hopefully restored to fitness, if Oisín Mullin stays in this hemisphere and a few more rookies emerge, made of the right stuff, it’s entirely conceivable that James Horan could reach another All-Ireland … forgive us if we hold fire on saying finally win one.

4. DUBLIN

The weirdest – and worst – Dublin season since 2012 at least. It’s true that they were in complete control at half-time against Mayo; and if they had held on at the death of normal time, we might well be now toasting a magnificent seven.

But here’s the thing: while the wheels came off in spectacular semi-final fashion, the nuts had been loosened long before that.

The Covid training debacle; Stephen Cluxton’s disappearing act; scoring four league goals against Kerry and still not winning; that alarming second half dip against Meath; their utterly underwhelming Leinster form graph reflected in three single-digit wins; the stark erosion of their bench options … the signs were all there beforehand.

Dessie Farrell now faces his greatest challenge but, in the short term, he still has enough marquee talent to turn Dublin back into champions. If, that is, they have the stomach for it.

5. MONAGHAN

And now for the chasing pack, led by a peloton of Ulster wannabes. Banty’s brigade edge this photo finish because (a) they created more league goal chances against Donegal than Messi in a full season; (b) they just about preserved their top-flight status; (c) they showed true grit to come back from the dead and topple Armagh in what may well have been the ‘Game of the Season’; and (d) they gave Tyrone a five-point head start in the first half of their Ulster final and still only lost by a point.

6. DONEGAL

Still the great pretenders. Of their seven league and championship forays, they won three, drew two and lost two – to Dublin in a top-flight semi-final and Tyrone in an Ulster semi-final where the first half double-whammy of Michael Murphy’s missed penalty and red card proved a fatal concoction. Declan Bonner has been given a fresh term, but the lessons of 2021 are still ringing out loud: he must keep Murphy fit, sort out his leaking defence, and try and locate that elusive killer instinct.

7. ARMAGH

Kieran McGeeney hasn’t lacked for time or opportunity but, gradually, Armagh are getting there. Preservation of their Division 1 status was fully deserved but, for all the offensive qualities of the O’Neills & Co, defensive doubts persist, amplified by their horror start against Monaghan. They still could have won that mini-classic, surely a source of festering regret.

8. KILDARE

The mercurial Lilies sneak into the top eight on the strength of top-tier promotion, sealed by a brilliant first 50 minutes against Meath before a squeaky-bum time collapse, and their subsequent run to the Leinster final. And yet? They were blessed to hold on against Westmeath, stand indicted for their lack of ambition against Dublin … and found themselves seeking a new manager after Jack O’Connor took up a better offer from ‘Man United’. The executive’s response was to choose the Kildare equivalent of Kevin Moran –former centre-back hero Glenn Ryan, joined by a coterie of local legends.

9. GALWAY

We’re loath to say they deserve such high a ranking, but Shane Walsh and some of his team-mates had their moments in the league and flashes in the Connacht championship. Have only themselves to blame for blowing their top-flight spot against Monaghan. Their only wins came against Roscommon (twice); their second-half implosion against Mayo was alarming; and some earlier player defections raise awkward questions. In summary, Pádraic Joyce is a manager under pressure.

10. MEATH

Their league showing in Newbridge, with promotion on the line, made you wonder if the Andy McEntee era was on its last legs. Meath’s subsequent revival (against Longford and then Dublin after a disastrous first half) has improved the mood music, even if they must wait a few more years for those dashing All-Ireland winning minors.

11. DERRY

Rory Gallagher’s men leapfrog several Division 2 mainstays on the back of their 100pc record in Division 3 (winning five from five, including a final rout of Offaly) and even more so on the strength of pushing Donegal to the brink of elimination in their Ulster quarter-final. Don’t be surprised if they ruffle a few more league feathers as they step up a level.

12. ROSCOMMON

History tells us that the roller coaster Rossies are far more likely to win a few matches next year – for the simple reason that Division 2 is their level. Lost five from five in 2021 – a grim stat. Whereas coming up short to Dublin and Kerry in the league was to be expected, their failure to ever really put Galway on the back foot, in either May or July, makes you wonder if they can repeat their usual party trick of coming straight back up.

13. CLARE

It’s true that Cork did pip the Banner in NFL combat but, for several reasons, we’re giving Clare the marginal edge. First up, their overall league form graph (doing a number on Laois and Kildare, plus showing commendable second-half fight against Mayo) was more compelling. Secondly, they remain better than most at punching above their weight. And finally, even though Clare were ultimately steamrolled by Kerry in Munster, they ‘only’ lost by 17 points ...

14. CORK

Whereas Cork, after a soaring first quarter against the Kingdom, played with lead in their boots for the remainder and succumbed by a record 22-point margin. After a year that began with a Covid breach and lengthy ban for their manager, Ronan McCarthy’s four-year reign has not extended to a fifth. On the plus side, Cork won four of their six fixtures in 2021 and preserved their Division 2 status after winning a shootout with Westmeath. Whoever gets the gig next will have lots of emerging talent to work with; it’s high time we started seeing the results at senior.

15. OFFALY

They’d be even higher if you could include the ‘feelgood’ factor of their thrilling ascent to All-Ireland U-20 heaven. Still, even if confining all judgements to senior, this was a buoyant year for John Maughan’s Faithful reborn. They gained promotion to Division 2 (let’s quickly gloss over that final against Derry) and then deservedly got the better of Mickey Harte’s Louth; but squandered opportunities against Kildare proved their undoing.

16. WESTMEATH

The ultimate conundrum of a year. Westmeath played six games – and lost five of them. However, with some sharper execution, they could have turned almost all of those defeats into victories. The most frustrating was their Leinster semi-final against Kildare, having previously run riot in the second half against Laois. Jack Cooney stays on but, catapulted back into Division 3, he must balance the conflicting demands for instant promotion with the need to shake up a (perhaps too settled) first 15.

17. LIMERICK

Billy Lee’s men won 50pc of their six fixtures this season, steering clear of the Division 3 relegation dogfight thanks to a vital day-one victory over Tipperary. Come championship, they walloped Waterford but came up short against Cork.

18. DOWN

You could argue that the Mourne men achieved their primary goal – staying in Division 2. Yet the county’s persistent decline since reaching the 2010 All-Ireland final was encapsulated by a 16-point defeat to Donegal, bringing the curtain down on Paddy Tally’s three-year tenure.

19. FERMANAGH

A vital day-one win over Cavan and draw with Longford proved enough to safeguard their spot in Division 3, but Derry (crushingly), Offaly (in a promotion play-off) and then Monaghan (emphatically in Ulster) offered reminders of Fermanagh’s place in the pecking order. Exit Ryan McMenamin, to be replaced by Kieran Donnelly.

20. LONGFORD

Gradual league improvement after a grim start was crowned by decisive victory over Tipperary in a Division 3 relegation play-off. Saw off Carlow but giddy talk of ambushing Meath proved 22 points wide of the mark – a deflating end to Pádraic Davis’s three-year reign.

21. ANTRIM

Enda McGinley achieved his primary goal as Antrim manager – instant promotion from the league’s bottom tier, with a 100pc record to boot – but Armagh’s

four-goal blast underlined the distance still to travel.

22. LOUTH

Mickey Harte, the master, may have lost to his pupil McGinley at the start of the league, but Louth’s prolific promotion form thereafter underlined the positive influence of a proven big-name manager. Come championship, it wasn’t quite enough against Offaly.

23. WEXFORD

Narrow league defeats followed by a Division 4 Shield blitz of Sligo left the jury out on Shane Roche’s young squad. But their admittedly brief summer – vanquishing Wicklow and running the Dubs to eight points – offered flickers of hope.

24. WICKLOW

Statistically a poor year: they lost four of their five fixtures. But that solitary victory – demoting Ulster champions Cavan in a Division 3 relegation play-off – was massive, even if Davy Burke’s subsequent departure could potentially stall progress.

25. CAVAN

A spectacular fall from grace and, for a team containing three current All Stars, they are unlikely to stay this low for long. But you cannot gainsay the reality: relegation to Division 4 was totally avoidable and yet they couldn’t escape it, all before Tyrone (by eight points) put Mickey Graham’s men out of their misery.

26. TIPPERARY

For Cavan, read Tipp. A similar league record (one win from four) bequeathed relegation after a poor play-off showing against Longford. Munster history was never likely to repeat itself, even if they battled manfully while losing to Kerry by 11.

27. LAOIS

How can you have a Division 2 team so low on the list? Here’s how: they lost all four league matches by a cumulative 35 points – and then their solitary SFC foray by 16, despite actually leading Westmeath at the break. A grisly run that brought an end to Mike Quirke’s tenure.

28. CARLOW

The season started brightly, with Division 4 wins over Waterford and Wexford … but promotion hopes were soundly dashed by Louth and Niall Carew’s charges then lost by six in a Leinster shootout with Longford.

29. WATERFORD

High point of a short four-game season came when they edged out their Wexford neighbours in the league. Antrim (in a promotion play-off) and Limerick (by a depressing 18 points) inflicted sufficient pain to convince Shane Ronayne to step away after just one year.

30. SLIGO

The glass half-full? It couldn’t have been worse than the Covid misery of 2020. But it’s all relative: they beat Leitrim in their league opener and proceeded to lose their next four outings, culminating in that 20-point pummelling by Mayo.

31. LEITRIM

Propping up the minnow pile, having lost four from four. They fell to Sligo in the league and then to a Covid-depleted Mayo by 24. Terry Hyland has departed – might Andy Moran be their saviour-in-waiting?