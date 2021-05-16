Football League round-up: Clare, Sligo and Offaly get off to winning starts

Division 2 South - Clare 1-16 Laois 0-12

Clare got their Division 2 South campaign off to a winning start when they had seven points to spare over Mike Quirke’s Laois at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Unlike last year when the O’Moore County came away with a one-point win over Clare at the same venue, they were playing catch up for the whole game. Clare grabbed the first three points inside the opening six minutes and set a trend for the entire afternoon’s play.

Their captain, centre-forward Eoin Cleary, led by example by kicking ten points in all from both play and placed balls. The opening three scores came courtesy of Cleary, Keelan Sexton and midfielder Cathal O’Connor from a distance. Laois eventually got off the mark when Donal Kingston split the posts after a good pass from Evan O’Carroll.

But wayward shooting on a number of occasions, on behalf of the Laois attack, proved their undoing, whereas Clare took their chances when they presented themselves. Cleary was on fire and when youngster Daniel Walsh grabbed the game’s only goal on twenty-five minutes, he put his side 1-7 to 0-3 ahead.

Moments later, Laois goalkeeper Niall Corbett was forced to make a good save from a goalward shot by Clare wing-forward Darragh Bohannon.

Nevertheless, Clare manager Colm Collins must have been happy with a six-point lead at the break with his charges 1-8 to 0-5 in front at the whistle.

From the restart, Clare continued where they had left off. Cleary landed a 30-metre free with his left foot before Laois replied with a Paul Kingston effort that was set up by O’Carroll and Kieran Lillis. But Clare kicked on and had the next three points on the scoreboard through the skills of half-time sub David Tubridy from a free, Daniel Walsh and Cleary.

Clare were flying at this stage, winning most of the fifty-fifty balls. The Leinster side pulled two back through sub Gary Walsh from a free and another substitute Brian Byrne, from play.

Clare led 1-13 to 0-8 at the water break, and as the game entered time added on at the death, the scoreboard read 1-16 to 0-9. Laois did manage the game’s last three scores, points by advancing centre-back Colm Begley, Donal Kingston and Gary Walsh, but it was too little, too late as Clare held all the aces.

Scorers – Clare: E Cleary 0-10 (6f, 1 ’45), D Walsh 1-2, K Sexton, D Tubridy (f), P Lillis, C O’Connor 0-1 each. Laois: D Kingston 0-4 (2f), G Walsh 0-3 (2f), N Corbett (f), C Begley, E O’Carroll (f), P Kingston, B Byrne 0-1 each.

Clare – S Ryan 7, C Russell 7, C Brennan 7, E Collins 7, C O’Dea 7, S Collins 8, D Walsh 8, D O’Neill 7, C O’Conno 7r, P Lillis 7, E Cleary (Capt.) 9, D Bohannon 7, G Cooney 7, K Sexton 6, J Malone N/A. Subs: J McGann 7 for Malone inj. (4), D Tubridy 8 for Sexton (H/T), A Sweeney 7 for E Collins (54), E McMahon 6 for O’Neill (54), A 6 for Cooney (63), I Uguaru 6 for O’Dea (66),C Murray 6 for Lillis (66).

Laois – N Corbett 7, R Pigott 7, M Timmons 7, T Collins 6, G Dillon 7, C Begley 7, P O’Sullivan 6, J O’Loughlin 6, K Lillis 6, M Barry 6, E O’Carroll 7, D O’Reilly 6, E Lowry 6, D Kingston 7 , P Kingston 7. Subs: G Walsh 7 for O’Reilly (H/T), B Byrne 7 for Lowry (46), B Daly 6 for Lillis (54), M Keogh 6 for Barry (54), E Buggie 6 for Collins (62), R Munnelly 6 for P Kingston (66), S Bolger 6 for Timmons (66).

Ref – S Lonergan (Tipperary).

Division 3 South - Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10

OFFALY were far from their best but still had room to spare against Wicklow in the Division 3 South clash in Aughrim.

John Maughan’s men drew first blood with the opening point by Ruairi McNamee after six minutes and went on to build up a 1-9 to 1-3 cushion by half-time.

In between, Wicklow briefly took the lead with a goal by corner-forward Eoin Darcy but then after Podge O’Toole’s follow-up point they were not to score again for another 20 minutes, finishing the half with points by Dean Healy and goalkeeper Mark Jackson from a free.

Early on, with Offaly dominating midfield, Jackson was to deny the visitors twice with courageous point-blank saves. However, just before the break Offaly did find a chink in Wicklow’s armour, opening the gap for wing-back Colm Doyle to slide the ball to the net from close range.

Compared with the first-half, play deteriorated after the break with the teams producing a point each in the first 15 minutes, Andy Maher for Wicklow and Bill Carroll for the visitors after taking a mark. Both teams were reduced to 14 men with Conor Byrne and Cian Farrell picking up black cards in separate incidents.

Niall McNamee was introduced by Offaly 13 minutes into the second half and he went on to score two points but the Faithful will need to improve if they are to progress further.

Scorers – Offaly: C Doyle 1-0; J Maher (2f), B Allen 0-3 each; N McNamee 0-2; P Dunican (‘45), J Hayes, A Sullivan, B Carroll (f) C Farrell, S Horan 0-1 each. Wicklow: E Darcy 1-1; D Healy 0-3; M Jackson 0-2 (f); A Maher, P O’Toole, C Byrne, M Kenny 0-1 Each.

Offaly – P Dunican 7; D Hogan 6, E Rigney 7, N Darby 7; C Doyle 6, K Moloney 6, J Hayes 6; P Cunningham 7, E Carroll 7; B Carroll 6, D Dempsey 6, A Sullivan 6; B Allen 7, J Maher 7, R McNamee 6. Subs: N McNamee 7 for J Maher (49), C Donohoe for C Doyle (50), C Farrell for B Allen (50), S Horan for A Sullivan (58), J Bryant for R McNamee (65), C Stewart for D Dempsey, R Egan for J Hayes (70).

Wicklow – M Jackson 8; N Devereux 7 J Snell 6, O Manning 6; A Maher 6, N Donnelly 7, D Devereux 6; P O’Toole 6, D Healy 7; D Fitzgerald 7, M Kenny 6, C Byrne 5; E Darcy 7, S Furlong 6, C McGee 5. Subs: P O’Connor for Murphy (38), R O’Brien for D Devereux (54), JP Hurley for Fitzgerald (54), James Sheerin for Darcy (58), Eoin Murtagh for Snell (61).

REf – S Mulhare (Laois)

Division 4 North - Sligo 2-19 Leitrim 0-18

Sligo sharpshooter Niall Murphy marked his return to the panel with a crucial score against neighbours Leitrim as Tony McEntee started his reign with a win. In a drenched Markievicz Park, full-forward Murphy, back from a year’s break, rattled home the game’s first goal on 58 minutes.

Cian Lally slid a second to the net with five minutes left as the home side finished with a flourish, though Leitrim will point to defender Aidan Flynn’s straight red card before the break as the turning point.

Flynn saw red for a raised elbow against Sligo’s Conor Griffin just before the interval, with the visitors two points in front at the time. A Seán Carrabine point shortly after reduced the gap at the break to the minimum, 0-12 to 0-11, and when Sligo scored the first four points of the second half without reply, the tide had turned.

Leitrim did trail by just two entering the final quarter, but Sligo sub Nathan Rooney, a son of former Leitrim great Aidan, combined with Peter Laffey to tee up Murphy’s goal. Leitrim had a goal chance prior to that, but Sligo ’keeper Eamonn Kilgannon denied Cillian McGloin.

SCORERS – Sligo: S Carrabine 0-7 (5f); N Murphy 1-3 (0-1 mark); C Lally 1-1; R Óg Murphy, D Quinn 0-2 each; C Griffin, D Conlon, E Kilgannon (1f), P Naughton 0-1 each. Leitrim: K Beirne 0-7 (3f); D Rooney 0-4 (1f, 1m); M Plunkett 0-3; E Sweeney, D McGovern, C Dolan, D Wrynn 0-1 each.

SLIGO – E Kilgannon 8; R Feehily 6, E McGuinness 7, E Lyons 6; K Cawley 6, P McNamara 6, P Laffey 6; D Cummins 6, P Kilcoyne 7; D Quinn 7, C Lally 8, C Griffin 7; R Óg Murphy 7, N Murphy 8, S Carrabine 8. Subs: P O’Connor 7 for Griffin (h-t), N Rooney 7 for Carrabine (52), M Gordon 7 for Laffey (59), G Gorman 6 for Cummins (59), D Conlon 7 for Quinn (67), P Naughton 7 for Murphy (69), N Mullen for Lyons (69).

LEITRIM – B Flynn 7; J Gilheany 6, C Reynolds 6, A Flynn 5; P Maguire 7, O Madden 6, C McGloin 7; D McGovern 6, D Bruen 6; S Quinn 6, D Wrynn 7, M Plunkett 7; D Rooney 7, K Beirne 8, E Sweeney 7. Subs: C Dolan 7 for Madden (48), T Prior 6 for Sweeney (56), S Moran 6 for McGovern (59), K Keegan 6 for McGloin (69), N McGovern 6 for Rooney (70), Riordan O’Rourke 6 for Quinn (70).

REF – N Cullen (Fermanagh)