Football League finals set to go ahead in 2023 after Central Council meeting rejects calendar proposal

A proposal to abolish all four Football League division finals in 2023 was rejected at a Central Council meeting in Croke Park today, with strong opposition coming from the players representative body, the GPA, among others.

The proposal from the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) was seeking more room in the calendar to accommodate a larger and reformed football championship.

The CCCC drew attention to counties who reach league finals in 2023 and are drawn in preliminary rounds in their provincial championships facing the prospect of only a one-week break between both competitions. But counties from the lower leagues argued that removing the football league finals would deny them a rare opportunity of playing a final in Croke Park.

There were concerns as well over sponsorship and competition profile impacts. There was no move to remove the hurling league finals.

In another move, the All-Ireland hurling and football finals will be played a week later than this year.

Next year’s football championship will feature a notable restructure with a direct connection to the leagues for the first time. The CCCC proposal on scrapping the league finals was one of a number of requested amendments to the 2023 calendar, which will have more matches as a result of the reform, with a new Sam Maguire round robin made up of 16 counties.

“I would have said absolutely retain them,” said Colm Collins, the Clare manager, on hearing the news. Collins has experience of taking Clare teams to Croke Park for league finals in 2014 and ’16. “I think they’re good, it is great for counties that normally wouldn't get a day in Croke Park. It is just another final that you might be able to win.”

He didn’t see an issue with the proximity to the championship. “The way the thing has gone now anyway matches are coming hot and fast on top of each other; I don’t think another one is going to make a difference. Like, the old days of the two months before the championship is gone out the window anyway.”

The 2023 Sam Maguire round robin will be made up of the eight provincial finalists, and the leading seven teams in the national league who don’t qualify for provincial finals.

Westmeath, as winners of this year’s Tailteann Cup, have already gained entry to the 2023 All-Ireland series.

The four group winners in the Sam Maguire series will automatically qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams play off for the remaining four places in preliminary quarter-final ties.

The second-tier Tailteann Cup, made up of the bottom 16 league teams, will also be played on a round-robin basis in 2023 with four groups of four.

The changes are the third major reforms of the football championship in modern times, following the introduction of the qualifiers in 2001 and the Super 8s in 2018.

“I am going to reserve judgement until I see what happens,” said Colm Collins on the changes. “I think it is a step in the right direction but I would be a lot more radical in my own views of where we should be going. But listen, let’s see. We know what pace things happen. I would be grateful for small mercies and we will see where it goes.”

A seeding system will apply in the Sam Maguire round robin series. The provincial winners will be first seeds, the runners-up second seeds. The top four league teams will be ranked third seeds, while the Tailteann Cup winner and remaining league qualifiers will be categorised as fourth seeds.

Recent campaigns to radically restructure the football championships by breaking the link between the provincial and the All-Ireland series did not have sufficient support. The latest model is a hybrid solution trying to appease reformists and the provincial councils who don’t want to concede traditional privileges.

This year’s championship included the Tailteann Cup as a second-tier competition for the first time, for teams that did not qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup. To qualify for the Sam Maguire race, a county team needed to either reach their provincial final or finish in Division 1 or 2.

The All-Ireland final was played on 24 July to allow for the new split season. It is planned to have next year’s final start a week later.

If the new format was active in 2022, the line up for the All-Ireland round robin series would have featured Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Derry, Donegal, Roscommon, Limerick, Kildare, as provincial finalists, and Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone, Monaghan, Meath, Clare, Cork and Louth as the next best placed league finishers.

Teams that finish high up in the league now have the option of qualifying without recourse to the provincial series, which may have an adverse impact on the provincial championships. There are some efforts to try to add value to a good provincial run, through seeding and offering the provincial winners next year a home game to start in the round robin. Each county in the round robin will play three matches, one at home, one away and one at a neutral venue.