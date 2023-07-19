Football final set for record TV audience with BBC deal

A full house at Croke Park for Sunday week's All-Ireland football final will be matched by a record television audience. Photo: Sportsfile

The All-Ireland football final between Kerry and Dublin on Sunday week will be watched by potentially its biggest ever television audience as BBC plan to broadcast it across its network.

Following Sky Sports’ departure, BBC Northern Ireland got rights last year to broadcast the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in hurling and football, as well as the Ulster football championship.

The games have also been available on the iPlayer. But part of that arrangement included coverage across the network of one of the finals, opening up the games to the 27 million households in Britain that have televisions.

However, Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny will only be shown on BBC Northern Ireland. The GAA said last year that BBC would alternate coverage of the finals on the network over the five years of the current arrangement.

While Sky Sports showed the finals and the other games that were part of their package for the last 10 years, bringing a free-to-air entity with the reach of the BBC on board will ensure the biggest ever TV audience for an All-Ireland final.

Meanwhile, the appointment of the All-Ireland football final referee will be made tomorrow with David Gough the favourite. Traditionally, All-Ireland football semi-final referees, Seán Hurson and Joe McQuillan this year, do not get the final. Hurson and McQuillan have refereed the last two All-Ireland finals while David Coldrick took charge in 2020.

Gough was referee when Dublin and Kerry last played in an All-Ireland final in 2019.

Meanwhile, Longford GAA have made a €1m purchase of a 32-acre site to construct a training centre adjacent to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on the outskirts of Longford town.

The land was purchased by auction yesterday and will give the county’s GAA administration an opportunity to develop four pitches that can cater for the training and preparation of their teams into the future.

Longford are among the few remaining counties that don’t have dedicated training facilities for their teams to use.

They did purchase a site in the 2000s near Kilashee but planning issues made it difficult to develop it at the time.

The land purchased is behind the stand, adjacent to the N4 and N5, and offers Longford the prospect of moving their dressing-room to that side of the Pearse Park.

