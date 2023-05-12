Football Championship news: Stephen Cluxton named to start for Dublin against Louth

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has been named to start in the Leinster SFC final against Louth. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

STEPHEN Cluxton has been named as goalkeeper on the official Dublin team selection for Sunday’s Leinster SFC with Louth.

Cluxton made his first appearance since the 2020 All-Ireland final in Dublin’s tight victory over Kildare in the Leinster semi-final two weeks ago.

He was, however, one of three changes to the team that was named – David O’Hanlon was listed to start - and it is likely that there will again be some alterations before throw-in.

O’Hanlon started all of Dublin’s League games and their Leinster quarter-final win over Laois and has been among the consistent performers on the team, leading to much speculation as to the precise nature of Cluxton’s role following his shock return.

The 15 players named this morning feature 14 that started against Kildare. Cormac Costello is back to take the number 15 jersey, with Ross McGarry dropping to the bench.

Jack McCaffrey has again been listed among the Dublin subs, as is Greg McEneaney, who was part of the Dublin Under 20 team that lost the recent Leinster final to Kildare.

Mickey Harte has made three changes to the Louth team. Peter Lynch comes back in at full-back, while Daire McConnon and Liam Jackson have been named in the two corner-forward spots.

All three were second-half substitutes during Louth’s extra-time victory over Offaly in the Leinster semi-final.

Out go Paul Mathews, Dylan McKeown and Ciarán Keenan.

Kieran McGeeney has made one change to his Armagh team for Sunday’s Ulster final against Derry in Clones (4.0).

Stefan Campbell has been added to the Armagh attack, replacing Jemar Hall.

Campbell scored a point off the bench in Armagh’s Ulster semi-final win over Down. Ciarán Mackin, Ben Crealey and Andrew Murnin, all of whom were considered doubts due to injury, have been included in the named 15.

DUBLIN (SF v Louth): S Cluxton; D Newcombe, D Byrne, C Murphy; L Gannon, J Small, T Lahiff; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Basquel, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: D O’Hanlon, C Dias, B Howard, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, G McEneaney, R McGarry, L O’Dell, D Rock, N Scully, P Small.

LOUTH (SF v Dublin):J Califf; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C Murphy; T Durnin, C Early; C McKeever, S Mulroy, C Grimes; D McConnon, C Downey, L Jackson.

ARMAGH (SF v Derry):E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, S Campbell, R Grugan; A Murnin, R O’Neill, C Turbitt.