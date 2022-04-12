| 7°C Dublin

Football championship: how does the new format work?

Advent of Tailteann Cup to alter format of season before it changes again for 2023

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire following his team's win over Mayo last September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire following his team's win over Mayo last September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

All changed, changed utterly but what kind of beauty will be born? The football championship is experiencing another change in the coming weeks with the advent of the Tailteann Cup but the new format will last just one season before further changes are applied.

The level of change may seem straightforward for some but not necessarily for all. So we’ve set out a series of basic questions and answers around the 2022 and 2023 championships that may help to simplify any confusion.

