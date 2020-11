Gaelic Football Premium

Colm O'Rourke Opinion Getting down and dirty will be the key to Donegal success

The big games start today under a cloud. Nobody knows the right thing to do at the moment, but when decisions are made with the best intentions, without cynical or devious motives, then they are worth supporting. Wholeheartedly. Thus it is with the GAA championship. It is hardly likely to end in tears, but there must be a concern that if cases start rising again and there is an outbreak within some county panel, then the GAA will be thrown under the bus. For now, we travel in hope.