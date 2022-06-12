| 10.6°C Dublin

Flattering to deceive is now to be expected for Donegal

For longer than they care to remember Donegal have been less than the sum of their parts

&lsquo;In the clutch moments, in the pivotal games, that winning habit seems to desert Declan Bonner&rsquo;s Donegal.&rsquo; Picture by Stephen McCarthy Expand

Dermot Crowe

In November 2020, Declan Bonner may have had an eerie feeling of history repeating itself when Cavan caused an upset by defeating Donegal in the Ulster final. They say that if you live long enough you will see everything. If you are involved in football as long as Bonner has been you may well see it twice over.

His county playing career, that peaked unforgettably with the clinching score and victory gesture in September 1992, wound to the usual prosaic close that most careers do five years later. Early into the second half of Donegal’s Ulster semi-final against Cavan his side was two points up when he had to leave the field with two cracked ribs. When he got back Cavan were on top and Donegal’s season was about to end.

