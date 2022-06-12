Flattering to deceive is now to be expected for Donegal

In November 2020, Declan Bonner may have had an eerie feeling of history repeating itself when Cavan caused an upset by defeating Donegal in the Ulster final. They say that if you live long enough you will see everything. If you are involved in football as long as Bonner has been you may well see it twice over.

His county playing career, that peaked unforgettably with the clinching score and victory gesture in September 1992, wound to the usual prosaic close that most careers do five years later. Early into the second half of Donegal’s Ulster semi-final against Cavan his side was two points up when he had to leave the field with two cracked ribs. When he got back Cavan were on top and Donegal’s season was about to end.

The day after Cavan won the Ulster title that year, Bonner received a call asking him to enter his name among the contenders to succeed PJ McGowan as manager. Turning 32, he made the seamless move from playing into management. When Cavan won their next Ulster title, 23 years later, he was still county manager, though in his second term. Amid all the euphoria, Donegal were left clutching another defeat in a big game, a pattern that has repeated itself consistently through Bonner’s second tenure.

Ten years have passed since Donegal won the All-Ireland under Jim McGuinness, another stand-alone All-Ireland like the one in ’92. Rory Gallagher’s subsequent attempts to get more out of Donegal eventually ran aground, ending in frustration. Today, Bonner’s management will come under the spotlight too, if they lose to Armagh in the qualifiers, after a disappointing Ulster final fade-out against Derry two weeks ago.

Donegal flattering to deceive is nothing new, evident in Gallagher’s time and long before it, as if the issues are deeply entrenched in the county’s psychic make-up. For longer than they care to remember they’ve been less than the sum of their parts. The natural talent is there in abundance, more than most counties, but the fulfilment of that talent has too often gone to waste.

In the clutch moments, in the pivotal games, that winning habit seems to desert them. “This isn’t a Declan Bonner thing,” as Eamon McGee puts it. “You go back to 2016, the Ulster final, we were 8-4 up, into the second half and we still managed to lose it.”

But at the moment it is Bonner who is charged with the duty of managing it.

The 2016 Ulster final, after which McGee retired, ended with Tyrone as champions for the first time since 2010. It was Donegal’s sixth consecutive Ulster final appearance. Tyrone came from behind again near the end, scoring three points in stoppage time to win by two. The year before Donegal lost to Monaghan in the final by a point, despite Monaghan not scoring for the final 23 minutes. Their recent loss to Derry was their tenth Ulster final in the last 12 years, victorious five times.

Against Derry, Donegal entered into a cautious stand-off arrangement that made for gruelling viewing. They started poorly but recovered and were two points up with 61 minutes played. From there to the end of normal time they failed to score and didn’t register a single shooting attempt. That was the latest in a litany of missed opportunities in the Donegal back catalogue.

Derry were more attuned to the game they were trying to play, more economical and more clinical. They finished with 17 scores from 26 shots, Donegal with 15 from 32. Donegal didn’t expose Derry weaknesses and Michael Murphy, playing in the middle third of the field, and Paddy McBrearty were reduced influences.

“I just thought we didn’t ask the questions,” says McGee. “And I know teams have to set up tactically, I understand that, you can’t be too naive, but I thought we gave an awful lot of respect to Derry. And Derry are a good up-and-coming team but maybe that’s part of the reason why we are not making the breakthrough. Because you just go out and, you know, you ask the question of them; you back yourself.”

The galling thing, McGee says, is that Donegal were pound-for-pound better than Derry but lost. It is a familiar refrain. Donegal: a terrific team on paper.

Immediately before Bonner’s arrival, Donegal lost to Tyrone in the Ulster championship by nine points and later by 15 points, conceding four goals, to Galway in the qualifiers. Bonner managed to get them back on top in Ulster but even that dominance has wavered. Their last All-Ireland semi-final appearance was in 2014, the epic win over Dublin.

On taking over the second time, Bonner spoke of breaking Donegal’s “one-dimensional” playing style. “We have to expand and we have to change the way we play. We have some quality forwards and we will look to get them playing in the final third of the field. We have to evolve and use more kicking as well. We have a couple of systems ready to go. A lot of things will have to change.”

After Derry the issues uppermost in the criticism of Donegal’s play were a lack of adventure and bravery, and the decision to keep Murphy out the field. Long kicking into the opposition half was also minimal, not counting the many harmless short kicks around the middle of the field when under no pressure.

“There is no way around it, the team should be getting to All-Ireland semi-finals,” says McGee. “We haven’t got to one since 2014 and when I look at the calibre of players that’s there I think that’s not good enough.”

Why? “I can’t put my finger on it exactly why, I still think there is a belief issue. It’s something [Jim] McGuinness would have touched on an awful lot in terms of our inferiority complex when he took us over and how we looked up to Armagh and Tyrone. And I think there is a residual thing, like, right we are good enough for Ulster like, but are we good enough to be at the top table?

“Now there could be multiple reasons and that could be way out but we don’t carry ourselves the same way as Kerry, or the same way as Dublin. Even Tyrone — you got to respect the belief they have that they are good enough to win All-Irelands. Maybe that’s where Donegal need to go, to have that arrogance.”

Which leads to the obvious question: did winning in ’92 and 20 years later not conquer those fears and inhibitions? “Maybe there is bit where in 2012, it definitely happened with the ’92 team, a team can be revered rather than [thinking] we are as good as the 2012 team or even better?” says McGee.

“When I look at some of them underage players, we were a mess underage. We were a mess up to the age of 25, and when I look at the headstart them bucks have, but what we did have was a wee edge about us and maybe that’s what this group needs to buy into. I just think Tyrone would be a good template. Tyrone are hard to like obviously but they are still getting there [to All-Ireland semi-finals and finals].”

He adds: “When I see that group, like I know that group, you have Neil [McGee], you have Murphy, and Ryan [McHugh] and Paddy [McBrearty], Michael Langan who is as good as what’s about. I just don’t know why they’re not getting over it. You can go back to injuries but you’re looking for excuses. Other teams just get on with it, and do it.”

At the start of the year he said he saw no reason why Donegal could not do this year what Tyrone achieved in 2021. “I still believe that Donegal have a hoodoo over Armagh,” says McGee. “I am hopeful for Sunday and for the year ahead [if they win]. But it’s the hope that kills you.”

Six games that got away from Donegal:

2018 NFL Division 1: Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13

Donegal needed a win on the last day to avoid relegation in Declan Bonner’s first season back in charge. They looked on course in Ballybofey until Mayo hit three points in the final six minutes, the last in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

2018 Super 8s: Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 2-17

Having defeated Cavan, Derry, Down and Fermanagh to win Ulster, Donegal had to beat Tyrone in Ballybofey in the final round of the Super 8s to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-finals. Early in the second half, trailing by four, Tyrone were struggling but they managed to turn it around.

2019 Super 8s: Donegal 1-10 Mayo 1-14

Retained their Ulster title, and started well in the Super 8s, beating Meath and drawing with Kerry, leaving them needing just a point in Castlebar to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals. Trailed by six points at half-time, closed the gap to a point with 20 minutes to go — but that was as close as they got.

2020 Ulster final: Donegal 0-12 Cavan 1-13

Wins over Tyrone and Armagh had Donegal firm favourites to win a third provincial title in a row, but Cavan triumphed for the first time since 1997. In Covid times, Donegal’s failure also saw them exit the championship.

2021 Ulster semi-final: Donegal 1-14 Tyrone 0-23

After hammering Down and squeezing past Derry by a point, they flopped against Tyrone, with Michael Murphy red-carded before the interval. Murphy also missed a first half penalty.

2022 Ulster final: Donegal 1-14 Derry 1-16

Defeated Armagh and Cavan to reach a tenth final in 12 years, where they faced Derry, last at the provincial summit in 1998. In a cagey game Donegal led by two points just past the hour mark but then faded and lost in extra-time.