Five-star Louth set up Leinster quarter-final with Kildare after 15-point win over Carlow

Tommy Durnin of Louth shoots to score his side's third goal during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 win over Carlow at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mickey Harte’s Louth hit five goals as they saw off Carlow at their ease in Navan.

Louth were the better side from pillar to post with Carlow failing to put any real pressure on a side who had earned their second successive promotion under the Tyrone man just a few weeks ago.

Louth played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half and Conor Grimes raised the first green flag with a brilliant low finish past Ciaran Cunningham in the Carlow goal. That score put the Wee men 1-5 to 0-1 up after 18 minutes.

Carlow looked to be steadying the ship just when Louth struck again. Niall Carew’s side had hit two points in a row before Louth got in for another major. This time, former AFL man Ciaran Byrne goaled with the calmest of finishes. That put Louth eight up and they looked, momentarily like they could streak off into the distance.

However between Carlow’s doggedness and some laboured Louth play, Carlow held on up to half time with Darragh Foley and Jamie Clarke pointing frees to leave seven between the teams at the break (2-6 to 0-5).

Louth struck for a third goal through a brilliant Tommy Durnin finish on 48 minutes and from there, it was just a matter of seeing out the game.

Carlow legs were fading now and Sam Mulroy got his first score from play when a short Carlow kick out when wrong and he punished, registering his side’s fourth goal. And late in the day, Mulroy grabbed his second from the penalty spot as the Wee men set up a Leinster SFC quarter final clash with Kildare next Sunday.

Scorers:

Louth: S Mulroy 2-5 (1-0 pen, 3f, 1 45), C Grimes, T Durnin 1-1 each, C Byrne 1-0, C Downey 0-2, C Early 0-1

Carlow: D Foley 0-3 (2f), R Dunphy 0-2, J Moore, C Crowley, N Hickey, C Hulton, J Clarke (1f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

LOUTH – J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; L Jackson, N Sharkey, E Callaghan; T Durnin, C Early; J Clutterbuck, S Mulroy, C McKeever; C Downey, C Grimes, C Byrne SUBS: C Keenan for Byrne (43), T Jackson for McKeever (55), C Lennon for L Jackson (61), L Grey for Callaghan, G Browne for McKenny (both 66)

CARLOW – C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Buggy, C Doyle; J Morrissey, M Bambrick, D O’Brien; L Brennan, E Ruth; J Moore, J Clarke, S Bambrick; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton SUBS: N Hickey for M Bambrick (11), R Dunphy for Brennan (38), M Ware for Hickey (53), S Clarke for Buggy (56), O Roberts for Moore (60)

Ref: N Cullen (Fermanagh)