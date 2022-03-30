Five players facing bans after Donegal vs Armagh scuffle

There was a coming together between Armagh and Donegal players after their league game in Letterkenny. Image credit: Sportsfile.

FIVE players are facing bans that would see them miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh arising from last Sunday’s post-match melee following their Allianz League clash in Letterkenny.

It has been reported today that Armagh trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, along with Donegal’s Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, have all been hit with proposed one-match suspensions.

All five are said to have been cited in referee Paddy Neilan’s match report for contributing to a melee, even though no red cards were brandished at the time.

Officials from the Donegal and Armagh county boards declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie this afternoon.

According to the Irish News, the proposed penalties are all on foot of the referee’s report, rather than any potential CCCC investigation into the post-match flashpoint. Players have the right to contest their suspensions, with their first port of call the Central Hearings Committee.

Bans arising from the final round of the league automatically carry over into the championship, and these latest punishments – if they stick – could have a profound impact on these arch-rivals’ Ballybofey rematch on April 24.

The ramifications for Armagh could be especially serious, given that Mackin and Nugent have been league regulars with the long-serving Campbell an important impact sub.

McGee missed almost the entire league as he rehabbed a back injury, but the Donegal veteran appeared as a late sub against Dublin and then briefly as a blood sub against Armagh. McFadden-Ferry, his Gaoth Dobhair clubmate, was named on GAA.ie’s football team of the week in the wake of last weekend’s round seven fixtures.