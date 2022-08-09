Five of the worst All-Ireland football finals since 1972

Ger O’Driscoll of Kerry is tackled by Roscommon’s Pat Lindsay, Roscommon during the 1980 All-Ireland football final. Photo: Sportsfile Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Dublin midfielder Brian Mullins races clear of Armagh’s Joe Kernan during the 1977 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

2006: Kerry 4-15 Mayo 3-5

Kerry’s 4-15 stands as the highest in a final since Dublin hit Armagh for 5-12 in 1977.

Kerry’s awesome scoring power against a weak Mayo defence robbed the final of a competitive edge, the basic requirement to make a game entertaining.

Kerry led by 2-4 to 0-0 after 13 minutes while Mayo recovered to score three goals before half-time, they were still six points adrift and made no impact in the second half.

1977: Dublin 5-12 Armagh 3-7

A great occasion as Armagh reached the final for the first time since 1953 – a terrible game which was over as a contest before half-time.

Armagh needed a good start against the champions but were rattled by an early goal by Jimmy Keaveney, who finished on 2-6.

It set the pattern for a one-sided encounter. Dublin led by 3-6 to 1-3 at half-time and by 4-8 to 1-3 in the second half before Joe Kernan score two Armagh goals.

2004: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 2-9

Kerry did all the damage in the first half, which they won by eight points.

Mayo improved in the second half but not to anything like the degrees required to trouble Kerry. “Maybe we underestimated Kerry and overestimated ourselves,” said Mayo midfielder David Brady.

They must have been the first team in history to underestimate Kerry.

2007: Kerry 3-13 Cork 1-9

Yet another one-sided final where Kerry blew away the opposition, this time in the second half. They led by three points at half-time and added 1-4 without reply within eight minutes of the restart.

Cork’s defending was woeful, best summed up by Vincent Hogan in this paper. “Cork gave them two beauties (goals). It was like finding a burglar in your house and helping him to bring the boxes down the stairs.”

Expand Close Ger O’Driscoll of Kerry is tackled by Roscommon’s Pat Lindsay, Roscommon during the 1980 All-Ireland football final. Photo: Sportsfile Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ger O’Driscoll of Kerry is tackled by Roscommon’s Pat Lindsay, Roscommon during the 1980 All-Ireland football final. Photo: Sportsfile Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

1980: Kerry 1-9 Roscommon 1-6

Even close games can be terrible sometimes. “The first half has to be one of the worst ever seen in an All-Ireland final,” wrote Tom Cryan in the Irish Independent.

Colleague Donal Carroll fleshed out the details of the low-scoring encounter which ended with Kerry securing the three-in-a-row. “The statistics are chillingly disturbing in the awarding of 64 frees – 41 to Kerry – and six bookings, three to each side – made an utter shambles of what should have been an interesting trial of strength.”