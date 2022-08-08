| 11.4°C Dublin

Five of the best All-Ireland football finals since 1972

Tyrone's Peter Canavan shoots to score his side's goal despite the attentions of Kerry's Tomas Ó Sé during the 2005 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone's Peter Canavan shoots to score his side's goal despite the attentions of Kerry's Tomas Ó Sé during the 2005 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

1982: Offaly 1-15 Kerry 0-17 Its significance as the day when Kerry’s five-in-a-row ambitions were shot down by Séamus Darby’s late goal guarantees it a place in history, but there was a lot more to it than that. The quality of play was first class as the persistent challengers kept probing, even when it looked a lost cause.

Kerry appeared to have answered all the questions when moving four points ahead in the 64th minute before Offaly, who led by a point at half-time, struck for 1-2 in a dramatic finish.

