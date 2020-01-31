Fitzmaurice: I will never manage another county

Fitzmaurice managed the Kingdom for six seasons from 2013 to 2018, with the high-water mark arriving in 2014 when he delivered Sam Maguire.

While fellow Kerry men such as Jack O'Connor (Kildare), Mike Quirke (Laois) and Fitzmaurice's brother-in-law Paul Galvin (Wexford) have taken roles with other teams, he doesn't see himself managing any team other than Kerry.

Fitzmaurice has also hinted at an involvement at club level, though he wasn't specific about the role.

"No, I wouldn't manage any other county ever," he said. "One thing I would like to do, I would love to give my club a bit of a dig-out.

"I think as a player I was lucky. I retired relatively young from inter-county football and I got to go back and spend five or six very enjoyable years with my club when the body was still strong and able and I wasn't going back patched up after a long county career. I really enjoyed that.

"I'm living in Blennerville now. I'm half an hour from Finuge and Lixnaw, so it's not feasible to be getting involved and going out training them. But certainly I'd like to get involved with my own club again.

"But no, to be honest, I would never see myself getting involved with another county.

GAA Newsletter

"I couldn't imagine what it would be like to face Kerry, so it wouldn't appeal to me."

Irish Independent