First match of 2022 GAA season falls victim to Covid as Sunday’s Waterford v Clare McGrath Cup clash postponed

THE first match of the new inter-county season has fallen victim to Covid.

Munster Council have announced that Sunday’s scheduled McGrath Cup clash between Waterford and Clare has been postponed, with the Deise “unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contact as well as a number of injuries.”

The game, fixed for Walsh Park, was due to be Ephie Fitzgerald’s first match as Waterford manager.

It was also due to begin the 2022 inter-county season in earnest. As it stands, Tuesday’s clash between Leitrim and Sligo at Connacht GAA’s AirDome will now be the first game of the new year.

Given current infection rates, it is unlikely to be the last match of the inter-county pre-season to be called off.

The GAA have already declared their intention to press ahead with their programme of games as scheduled.

Speaking last week, Croke Park’s GAA's director of player, club, and games administration insisted: “Our plan is to complete the entire games programme again.

“If government regulations change, then we’ll have to change. And it will all depend on when they change, to what extent they change, etc.

“So it’s as simple as that. It’s keeping an eye on the environment around us. The one advantage we have is that we’ve been through this before and we’re used to thinking on our feet when it comes to Covid.”

There are no plans currently for any additional government restrictions around the playing of sports, although there is a strong possibility that the four provincial councils will be hit with requests for postponements.

The Allianz Leagues begin on January 29th.