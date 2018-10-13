Kilmacud Crokes gave a most accomplished performance against Ballyboden St Enda's at Parnell Park to advance into the Dublin Senior Football Championship final.

Kilmacud Crokes gave a most accomplished performance against Ballyboden St Enda's at Parnell Park to advance into the Dublin Senior Football Championship final.

First half goal blitz the difference as Kilmacud Crokes edge Ballyboden in Dublin championship semi-final

In the final, they will meet the winners of the St Vincent’s vs St Jude’s tie.

Kilmacud were well in control at the break, leading by 2-4 to 0-5. Crokes scored their first goal inside the opening minute when Conor Burke tapped the ball in.

The second goal arrived on 25 minutes when Shane Horan slipped away from the cover and found the bottom of the net.

Boden almost replied with a goal two minutes before the interval when Michael Darragh Macauley’s drive came back off the underside of the bar.

Boden battled hard after the break, but Crokes secured their final ticket in some comfort.

SCORERS: Kilmacud Crokes: C Burke, S Horan 1-0 each, P Mannion 0-3 (3f), A McGowan 0-2, C O’Connor (f), S Cunningham, P Burke (f), D Mullin 0-1 each. Ballyboden St Enda’s: C Basquel (3f), R Basquel (3f) 0-4 each, R McDaid 0-1

Kilmacud Crokes: D Nestor; L Flatman, R McGowan, A McGowan; C O’Connor, C O’Sullivan, C O’Shea; T Connolly, C Burke; S Cunningham, P Mannion, S Horan; P Burke, D Mullin, C Pearson. Subs: T Fox for Burke (50); K Dyas for Horan (58); S Williams for Cunningham (59); K Dias for Burke (63).

Ballyboden St Enda’s: D Gogan; S Clayton, C Flaherty, B Dwan; R McDaid, D Nelson, A Waters; M Macauley, D O’Mahony; D OReilly, C Basquel, S Gibbons; C Keaney, R Basquel, A Flood. Subs: S Durkin for Dwan (inj, 23); R McGarry for Flood (ht); D McCabe for O’Mahony (43); S Moloney for O’Reilly (50); T Hannifin for Gibbons (52); J Holland for McDaid (60).

Ref: D Sheppard (Round Towers, Lusk).

Online Editors