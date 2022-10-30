First-half exhibition puts St Kiernan’s on way to sealing London SFC glory for the third time

St Kiernan’s clinched their third London SFC title at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The defending champions made sure of victory at the second time of asking with a brilliant first-half display, which saw them open up a 0-10 to 0-2 lead by the break.

Man of the match Marcus Mangan led the way with four points (two frees), with Chris Farley chipping in with a brace (one free).

James Moran, William Brazil, Tom Waters and Kenny O’Connor also got in on the act, as Kiernan’s spread the scores around.

Fulham responded at the start of the second half through frees from Niall O’Leary and Matthew Walsh.

But a brace from ex-Kerry senior Kevin McCarthy helped to keep Kiernan’s in the driving seat.

Michael Murphy and Matthew Walsh (mark) brought Fulham to within five points, but they needed a goal. O’Leary had a late chance, but he pulled his shot wide.

Kiernan’s advance to a Connacht SFC quarter-final against Leitrim’s St Mary’s, Kiltoghert at McGovern Park in two weeks.

Scorers – St Kiernan’s: M Mangan 0-4 (2f); K McCarthy, K O’Connor (1f), C Farley (1f) 0-2 each; J Moran, W Brazil, T Waters 0-1 each. Fulham Irish: N O’Leary 0-3 (3f); M Walsh (2f); M Murphy (1f, 1m) 0-2 each; C Hughes 0-1.

St Kiernan’s – D McDonagh; G Kingston, C Carty, K Curran; D Carribine, E Walsh, D Rogers; J Moran, O Kerr; W Brazil, C Farley, C Griffin; K McCarthy, K O’Connor, M Mangan. Subs: M Mulholland for Brazil (45), J Rock for O’Connor (48), S Tucker for Moran (55), C Griffin for McCarthy (55), M Teirney for Rogers (60+4).

Fulham Irish – A Walsh; R Duffy, M Clarke, P Naughton; R Sloan, F Eastwood, D Rooney; C Hughes, H Dockry; N O’Leary, J Goulding, M Walsh; C Duggan, M Hughes, M Murphy. Subs: D O’Connor for Dockry (26), D Connern for C Hughes (h-t), R O’Connor for Duffy (39), C Gallagher for Rooney (44).

Ref – C Lynott (London)