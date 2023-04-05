First-half blitz does the damage as Sligo overcome Roscommon

Luke Marren inspired defending champions Sligo to another famous victory over Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

The talented forward kicked 0-10 over the hour as Paul Henry’s men built their foundations for victory in the opening half before keeping a second-half Roscommon comeback at bay.

The winners were in the box seat from an early stage and led by nine points going into first-half injury time, but Shane McGinley’s goal gave the Rossies a lifeline. However, ultimately, they had left themselves with too much to do and, inspired by Marren, Sligo booked their place in the semi-final against Mayo next Wednesday evening.

Sligo made all the early running as their forwards were afforded the space to land a variety of eye-catching scores.

A hat-trick of points from Marren, including two from play and a free, alongside efforts from captain Canice Mulligan and corner back Ross Chambers pushed the wind-assisted visitors five points ahead before Jack Tumulty opened Roscommon’s account in the 15th minute.

Paul Henry’s side continued to dominate with wing back Rossa Sloyan allowed to run 40 metres before popping the ball over the bar, which was soon complimented by a free from Marren.

It could have been worse for the home side, but goalkeeper David Farrell made a fine save from Mulligan, although James Donlon ensured that there was some consolation for the Yeats County when he pointed the rebound.

Marren opened up a nine-point advantage for Sligo with his fifth point of the half before Roscommon staged a mini-revival in first-half injury time.

Eoin Colleran landed a point from a free before Shane McGinley gave his side some sliver of hope with a goal, in what was the last action of the half, to leave five points between the sides at the break.

Roscommon were much better in the second half and Eoin Colleran led the comeback with five points, including four from frees. When substitute Conor Hand landed a monstrous effort from over 45 metres, the gap was back to a point with eight minutes remaining.

But Sligo rediscovered their composure and kicked the last three points of the contest through Marren (2) and James Donlon to inflict a second successive defeat against Roscommon at this level.

SCORERS – Sligo: L Marren 0-10 (6f), J Donlon 0-2, C Mulligan, Ross Chambers, Ross Sloyan 0-1 each. Roscommon: E Colleran 0-6 (4f), S McGinley 1-0, J Tumulty, C Hand 0-1 each.

SLIGO – E Carden; R Chambers, C Johnston, L Casserly; Dylan Walsh, D McLoughlin, R Sloyan; C Sheridan, C Mulligan; M McDaniel, J Donlon, R Doherty; L Marren, D O’Boyle, M Henry. Subs: R Niland for McDaniel (43), Dillon Walsh for Sloyan (50), J Flynn for Doherty (52), C O’Reilly for O’Boyle (60).

ROSCOMMON - D Farrell; D Casey, C Keogh, M Sugrue; E Ward, C Neary, S Lambe; C Ryan, D O’Beirne; B Nugent, D Kenny, J Tumulty; S McGinley, E Colleran, C Kelly. Subs: S Walsh for O’Beirne (22), C Harley for Sugrue (29), O Cregg for Kelly (h-t), C Hand for Tumulty (45), R. Hester for Kenny (55).

REF – C Ryan (Galway).