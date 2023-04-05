| 11.4°C Dublin

First-half blitz does the damage as Sligo overcome Roscommon

Sligo 0-15 Roscommon 1-8, Connacht U-20 championship

Sligo star Luke Marren. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Luke Marren inspired defending champions Sligo to another famous victory over Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

The talented forward kicked 0-10 over the hour as Paul Henry’s men built their foundations for victory in the opening half before keeping a second-half Roscommon comeback at bay.

