First-half blitz does the damage as Ballymun crush Ballyboden to end eight-year wait for Dublin title

Dean Rock kicked eight points in the first half alone as Ballymun claimed the Dublin championship. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballymun Kickhams won their first Dublin championship since 2012 with a comprehensive 1-19 to 0-8 win over reigning champions Ballyboden St Enda's at Parnell Park.

Brendan Hackett's men delivered a very impressive display to dethrone Ballyboden, with the only disappointment being that in this unique year, there is no provincial or All-Ireland series to contest.

Ballymun will have to settle for their fourth county title, which was earned on the back of a strong first-half performance that left them ten points clear at the break, 0-14 to 0-4.

That Ballymun's lead was achieved while missing a number of goal chances drove home their dominance in the opening half.

Their Dublin stars were particularly influential, with Dean Rock kicking eight points in the first 30 minutes alone, with a mix of scores from play, frees and marks.

The second half didn't feature as many scores, as Ballymun kept their opponents at arm's length. A late penalty from Rock put further gloss on the scoreline as Ballymun eased to a 14-point win.

Online Editors