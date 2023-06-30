First ever All-Ireland football semi-final draw set for Monday – unless Tyrone and Derry win

Kerry and Tyrone go head to head again in the quarter-finals this weekend.

The first ever All-Ireland football semi-final draw will take place on Monday morning, provided Tyrone and Derry don't win their respective quarter-finals this weekend.

That is the only scenario that could pre-ordain semi-finals pairings as they have both played Armagh and Monaghan already in the championship. That would then determine that Derry would play Tyrone in one semi-final with the winners of Armagh/Monaghan and Dublin/Mayo meeting in the other semi-final.

Up to this year the All-Ireland football Championship has always had a rota where the provincial champions, or the team that beats them in an All-Ireland quarter-final since that was introduced in 2001, play each other every three years.

But the expanded championship featuring round-robin groups has changed that, potentially putting semi-finalists in a bowl for the first time.

There is a provision, however, to avoid previous 2023 championship games where possible, including the provincial championship.

And ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland quarter-finals that would rule out seven potential semi-final fixtures.

They are :

Kerry v Mayo Kerry v Cork Cork v Mayo Derry v Monaghan Derry v Armagh Armagh v Tyrone Monaghan v Tyrone

Dublin are the only team that can play any of the other six quarter-finalists, should they beat Mayo.

For the other seven counties there would be at least two other opponents they couldn't meet, based on the avoidance of repeat provision.

Should Kerry, Cork and Mayo win their respective quarter-finals that would make it impossible to avoid a repeat pairing as they all met each other in the qualifier group stages.