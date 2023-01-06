Finnerty and Burke goals boost Galway in FBD win over Leitrim

6 January 2023; John Maher of Galway in action against Donal Wrynn of Leitrim during the Connacht FBD League Round 1 match between Leitrim and Galway at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A clinical display of finishing from Rob Finnerty and some very clever passing from Ian Burke were some of the highlights for Galway manager Pádraic Joyce in their FBD League opener against Leitrim at the Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo.

First half goals from each of the two inside forwards helped the Tribes ensure that Leitrim had nothing but pride to play for after half-time.

Andy Moran’s men were much improved after the interval and a goal from UCD first year student Barry McNulty as well as a string of points from Keith Beirne gave them something positive to take from the night, but there was no masking the fact that this was a Division One vs Division Four contest, with the gulf showing clearly.

With nine players unavailable due to club commitments, Joyce said afterwards that he only had 25 fit players remaining in the squad, and all of them got some game time over the course of this contest.

The returning Bernard Power in goal, John Maher at midfield and Daniel O’Flaherty at wing back were some of the less well-known names that put in impressive performances outfield, but it was close to goal where Leitrim simply had no answer to the Tribesmen.

Burke scored an excellent early point but also assisted 1-3, including a well-weighted pass for Finnerty to roll in his goal in the eighth minute.

Galway got plenty of bodies around the middle to restrict the space afford to the opposition, and they restricted Leitrim to just five first half points, while their own tally was boosted to 2-12 when Barry McHugh intercepted a pass close to the Leitrim goal, leading to Burke scrambling the ball over the line.

Beirne, McNulty and Paul Keaney got some fine scores for Leitrim after half time as Galway ran the bench, but with six Galway subs chipping in with points, the scoreboard kept moving and the large gap between the teams was maintained.

Scorers – Galway: R Finnerty 2-7 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), I Burke 1-1, T Culhane 0-2 (0-1f), J Heaney 0-1f, J McGrath 0-1, E Murphy 0-1, C Sweeney 0-1, M Tierney 0-1f, D O’Flaherty 0-1, P Conroy 0-1, N Grainger 0-1, B Mannion 0-1, D Canney 0-1. Leitrim: K Beirne 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1m), B McNulty 1-0, P Keaney 0-2 (0-1m), D Rooney 0-1.

Galway: B Power; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Foley; B Mannion, D McHugh, D O’Flaherty; J Maher, M Tierney; C Sweeney, C McDaid, J Heaney; B McHugh, R Finnerty, I Burke. Subs: E Murphy for Heaney (10-17, temp), T Culhane for McHugh (h-t), M Barrett for McDaid (h-t), Murphy for O’Flaherty (44), B Mannion for Burke (52), J Kirrane for Foley (52), P Conroy for Tierney (57), D Canney for Heaney (57), D Varley for Mannion (60), T O’Malley for Power (60), N Grainger for Finnerty (63).

Leitrim: N O’Donnell; A Reynolds, D Casey, C Reynolds; S Quinn, C Farrell, R O’Rourke; P Keaney, D Wrynn; A Flynn, J Heslin, D Rooney; O McLoughlin, K Beirne, E Sweeney. Subs: C McGloin for Farrell (10-15, temp), B McNulty for McLoughlin (h-t), D Flynn for Quinn (h-t), T Quinn for A Reynolds (46), McGloin for Farrell (46), M McKiernan for Sweeney (55), S McLoughlin for C Reynolds (67).

Referee: A Clogher.