Finishing kick sees Louth past Limerick to ease pressure on Wee county

Seven unanswered points in the closing 15 minutes delivered Louth’s first NFL win of the season on University of Limerick’s astro turf pitch.

In a topsy-turvy game switched at short notice from the sodden Gaelic Grounds, delayed by half an hour and played between bursts of hailstorms, that closing burst knocked unbeaten Limerick from the top of their perch in Division 3 and not only eased the relegation pressure on Mickey Harte’s men but kept their promotion hopes alive.

The Wee County got the perfect start when the outstanding Conor Grimes bullocked his way through the Limerick defence and laid off to Liam Jackson for a second-minute goal and they kept ahead for most of the first half.

However, the home team, who had a slight advantage from the gale blowing across the field, found the composure to work their way through the high Louth line and four scores without reply sent them into the break leading 0-8 to 1-4.

Their form continued on the restart as Hugh Bourke raced onto a long Josh Ryan delivery and dribbled past the advancing James Califf to tap to the net and, when they followed up with another three scores to lead by five, they looked home and dry. However, Louth pulled back two as the subs piled in and they took over completely when a savage flurry of hail arrived, as they pinned Limerick back to force the deciding scores.

Scorers:

Louth: S Mulroy 0-8 (4f, 2 ’45); C Grimes 0-3; L Jackson 1-0; T Durnin, C Byrne, C Downey 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Ryan 0-6 (3f, 1 ’45); H Bourke 1-1; J Naughton 0-3; I Corbett 0-2.

TEAMS –

LOUTH – J Califf 7; D Corcoran 6 , B Duffy 7, D McKenry 7; C Lennon 6, N Sharkey 7, E Callaghan 7; T Durnin 6, C Early 7; C McKeever 7, S Mulroy 9, C Downey 7; L Jackson 6, C Grimes 9, R Burns 6.

Subs: C Byrne 8 for Lennon (47), D McConnon 7 for Durnin (50).

LIMERICK – D O’Sullivan 7; J Liston 7, S O’Dea 7, M Donovan 6; T McCarthy 6, I Corbett 8, C McSweeney 7; D Treacy 8, T Griffin 6; A Enright 6, B Donovan 7, J Naughton 7; P Nash 6, J Ryan 8, H Bourke 8.

Subs: C Fahy 7 for T Griffin (46), R Childs 6 for C McSweeney (57), P de Brún 6 for A Sweeney (57), G Brown 6 for T McCarthy (58).

REF – D Murnane (Cork)