‘Fingernails are gone… right armed chewed up to the elbow… Mayo you’re breaking my heart’: Twitter reacts to Tyrone’s All-Ireland victory

The All-Ireland football final was a nerve jangling affair, whether you were lucky enough to be in Croker or at home watching on the telly.
Here’s how the internet reacted.
How do people from Mayo do it every year? I have no connection to Mayo and my nerves are shot #MayoTyrone— paulwhogan (@paulwhogan) September 11, 2021
I actually cannot even begin to imagine what it must be like to be a Mayo supporter 👵🏻 #MayoTyrone #MAYOVTYRONE #MAYvTYR— SinÃ©ad O'Gorman (@ShinySins) September 11, 2021
Can an exorcist please remove the Mayo curse? #MayoTyrone— Valerie Morris 🏴ââ ï¸ (@DrVMorris) September 11, 2021
Fingernails gone - Right arm chewed up to elbow- Mayo you are breaking my heart 🙁😢 #mayoforsam #MayoTyrone— Stephen Neill (@paddyanglican) September 11, 2021
The entire county of Dublin right now #MayoTyrone pic.twitter.com/aJxh4noiHs— Jacob 🇮🇪 (@VulgurCulture) September 11, 2021
Dad's watching the match in the sitting room. Mum making dinner in the kitchen. He's from neither Mayo nor Tyrone but if he comes running in one more time shouting DID YOU SEE THAT she may divorce him. Solidarity with any disinterested folk whose partners *are* from either county— Fiona Daly (@FionaSDaly) September 11, 2021
Thats it over now, tyrone are defo winning and to be fair they deserve it! They played a far better game.— Sarah Reilly🌻 (@Sarah47__) September 11, 2021
Sorry mayo but the curse continues.. #allirelandfinal pic.twitter.com/dPFCNXAU5C
Split Tyrone in two. #MayoTyrone— Conor Murphy (@murphy4087) September 11, 2021
Mayo should bring on Aidan O'Shea#MayoTyrone#allirelandfinal #MAYOVTYRONE— Paul (@PaulFahy2) September 11, 2021
Everyone in Ireland: *talking about Mayo and Tyrone*— Aaron S (@arneldo) September 11, 2021
My brain: pic.twitter.com/VjfeIDSQAM
#MayoTyrone #allireland pic.twitter.com/UgldMJwe3z— â£ï¸ê§𝓕𝓪𝓫𝓾𝓵𝓸𝓾𝓼 áá´á·á´ááá© ê§â£ï¸ (@loverandomieigh) September 11, 2021
How I feel about Mayo losing#Mayo #MayoTyrone #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/Es2q9Mhg9Y— Linda (@LindyMean) September 11, 2021
There wonât be a curse lifted in Mayo tonight. #MayoTyrone— Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) September 11, 2021