Finbarr’s have the extra edge in thrilling Championship final victory over Clonakilty

St Finbarr's players, backroom team and supporters celebrate after their side's victory

MUCH drama in the Páirc.

With four minutes of injury-time called in the Cork Premier Senior Championship final, the clock in Páirc Uí Chaoimh stopped when it hit the appointed 60 minutes.

Thereafter, nobody knew quite how long was left, but they proceeded to stuff as much entertainment into that period as possible.

First, Clonakilty wing-forward Gearóid Barry levelled the match with a sweet score from the right touchline and then St. Finbarr’s forward, Steven Sherlock, edged the favourites into a one-point lead.

We didn’t know it. But there was just enough time for Clon’ to fashion one last scoring chance. It was taken by their Cork goalkeeper, Mark White, who struck it sweetly from 55 metres but started the kick too far left and the game was up.

The ‘Barr’s were Cork champions for a tenth time.

Clonakilty’s presence on Cork football’s big day was a surprise in itself.

When Liam O’Donovan was ruled out with a hamstring injury, they were out to 3/1 to win.

They hadn’t even been in a semi-final since ’09, the year of their last senior championship success.

And yet they almost pulled off a sensation.

Their regret here will be in the squandering of two first-half goal chances.

Playing into a stiff wind, Clon’ did much of the early running – most of it through the perpetual motion of wing-back, Seán White.

They kept ‘Barr’s scoreless for ten minutes of the second half, in which time they opened a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

But first, Offaly native Ben Ridgeway had a pristine goal chance saved by John Kerins – son of the legendary Cork goalkeeper of the same name – and then his midfield partner, Joe Grimes from Kerry drove a shot straight at him.

In a game of miniscule margins, such wanton wastefulness always looked like it would be costly.

Still, Finbarr’s led by just two points – 0-6 to 0-4 – with Clonakilty having the benefit of the elements in the second half.

The game swung back and forth but Sherlock and Ian Maguire were the game’s dominant figures and ‘Barr’s produced the big plays just with they were required.

SCORERS – St. Finbarr’s: S Sherlock 0-7 (f), D O’Brien, I Maguire 0-2 each, B Hayes, C McCrickyard, C Myers Murray 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: D O’Shea 0-6 (5f), S McEvoy, R Mannix 0-2 each, M Shanley, G Barry, J O’Mahony 0-1 each.

FINBARR’S: J Kerins; B Hennessy, A O’Connor, S Ryan; C Scully, J Burns, C Lyons; I Maguire, B Hayes; D O’Brien, E Comyns, C Barrett; E Dennehy, C McCrickyard, C Sherlock. Subs: C Myers Murray for Hayes (43), E McGreevey for Deenehy (48), M Shields for O’Brien (48), B O’Connell for Barrett (56), A Lyne for McCrickyard (59)

CLONAKILTY: M White; T Clancy, M Shanley, D Peet; S White, E Deasy, O Bancroft; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; D Lowney, D O’Shea, G Barry; J O’Mahony, S McEvoy, R Mannix. Subs: C Daly for Mannix (53)

REF: D Murnane (Macroom)