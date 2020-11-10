| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finbarr McCarthy's reaction to Cork's late show an ecstatic reminder of the precious things Covid cannot steal

Roy Curtis

Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring a last-gasp winning goal against Kerry on Sunday Expand

Close

Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring a last-gasp winning goal against Kerry on Sunday

Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring a last-gasp winning goal against Kerry on Sunday

SPORTSFILE

Mark Keane of Cork celebrates after scoring a last-gasp winning goal against Kerry on Sunday

In the viral, life-affirming clip, the vertigo of the moment dizzies and convulses the star of the show.

Mark Keane’s goal, the Cork footballer stepping into the shoes of Seamus Darby or Tadhg Murphy, is the tripwire for an uncontainable, one-man explosion of joy.

The disarming footage of radio commentator Finbarr McCarthy reimagining the Páirc Uí Chaoimh press-box as his own private palace of delirium is many things.

Privacy