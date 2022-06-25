I have a good early warning system for Derry games. It wasn’t triggered this week. After a few pints in Cleary’s to gently anaesthetise myself, I headed over to the park and settled in for the game.

This is Donegal 2012 all over again. Derry were at battle speed from the throw-in. Hard, well-timed sprinting — good spacing up front. Ferocious, smart tackling without fouling. Shepherding the Clare forwards down cul de sacs.

Clare needed Derry to be complacent. But they were coming to this game fresh from a first Ulster Championship in 24 years. Also, they have been rehearsed endlessly by Rory Gallagher, an obsessive and unusual man who operates a regime that does not permit leisure. Long before the end, Clare were out on their feet, exhausted by Derry’s refusal to slow down and admire their work.

It was a more or less perfect display by Derry. It was 25 minutes before they were turned over, a stray hand-pass that looked obviously out of place. The glamorous brunette beside me said “Rory will eat the arse off him at half-time.”

By half-time it was 3-6 to 1-3 and it was obvious it was going to get a lot worse for Clare.

Derry have suddenly developed that quality of playing in a world of their own, completely ignoring the opposition and the scoreline. Clare, like Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal before them, could not withstand the enormous psychological pressure of this ruthless precision. Derry pursued them manically, from endline to endline.

There was no time for Clare to catch a breath. They would come to the end of a run, only to see the Derry man taking off again. Derry’s five goals all came from lung-bursting sprints, with no man sparing himself. They were masterpieces of timing and precision and composure.

Derry’s drift defence, borrowed from Jim Gavin’s Dublin with one rotating sweeper, left Clare unable to score. Their first score from play came on 30 minutes and 30 seconds, leaving it 2-5 to 0-2. By then, they were roaring at each other and their manager. Big games in Croke Park are not the place for rhetorical cries for help.

At half-time, Dublin CEO John Costello said Derry were harnessing the reverse silo effect and it was hard to disagree. Derry were now playing against themselves. From their first kick-out of the second half, a short one, the Derry squadron went into attack formation and speared the length of the field, leaving the Clare men bewildered. Gareth McKinless took a second to weigh things up before passing beautifully to the net. 4-7 to 1-3.

Just in front of us, Gallagher continued to pace restlessly, roaring at the void. He worked his way through an entire tray of water bottles, taking big gulps before spitting it out like a prize fighter between rounds. He also spat imaginary saliva on his hands a thousand times.

I said to him after the Ulster final, “You need to spend time with a yoga master.” He said, “Believe it or not Joe, that’s me calm.”

It is an unsentimental regime. Everything superfluous has been stripped out. Gallagher promised the team they would be Ulster champions if they did their jobs. When they saw his predictions coming true, they redoubled their efforts. There was no sense of elation at the final whistle here, indicative of a team whose sights are set higher. A lot higher.

Dublin, meanwhile, were not at battle speed. They did not have to be against the Cork solo running association. I counted two kick-passes in the first 50 minutes. They run a lot and cover a lot of ground. But they do not appear to have any concept of team. Heads down. Solo running. Kicking into the block. A footballing nothingness. They need to be reprogrammed.

Ciarán Kilkenny is a truly great footballer. Like the greats, his excellence is not temporary. His standards are eternally high because anything else would be an affront to his sense of self-worth. Here, his work rate, tackling, ball winning, finishing and leadership were of the highest quality. Dean Rock is now reduced to free-taking. A stellar free-taker, the best we have seen. But only a free-taker. Paddy Small is quick and skilful but predictable.

Niall Scully was always a great sixth man in a stellar forward line. Con O’Callaghan has a hamstring injury. Without him, they will not win the All-Ireland, though the Dubliner in the row in front assured me he would be back in time for Derry in the final.