Ferncombe inspires 'Courty

Former Waterford attacker Mark Ferncombe fired 1-3 from play as Ballinacourty set up a county final rematch with Rathgormack after their 2-12 to 1-12 victory over The Nire.

'Courty trailed by five points after 19 minutes but goals in either half by James O'Mahony and Ferncombe swung this semi-final in their favour.

Ferncombe scored 1-2 in the third quarter including a wonder point off the outside of his right from 45 metres.

'Courty started without injured Waterford hurlers Conor Prunty (calf) and Neil Montgomery (hamstring) while The Nire lost Conor Gleeson to a hamstring injury.

Tholom Guiry goaled for The Nire on 13 minutes as they raced five up. James O'Mahony blasted home for Ballinacourty at the other end before Gleeson limped off. Three Shane O'Meara points and two from Jamie Barron gave the Ballymacarbry men a 1-8 to 1-6 advantage at the break.

'Courty hit 1-4 without reply on the restart. Ferncombe split the posts twice before he palmed a Patrick Hurney point attempt to the net on 37 minutes. Ballinacourty now prepare for Rathgormack who booked their place in the final with last week's victory over Gaultier.

