Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm to link up with AFL side Freemantle Dockers

Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm has become the first GAA player since Covid struck to agree terms with an AFL club.

The 21-year-old defender will link up with Freemantle Dockers later this year, the club has announced. He will be the first player from the Erne County to play AFL.

Kelm has been tracked by AFL clubs since impressing at the 2019 AFL Europe Combine in Dublin with his 2.87 second 20-metre sprint really catching the eye.

Other clubs are known to have been interested in Kelm but Freemantle, who previously had Kildare footballer Sean Hurley on their books, have won the race.

There is also an expectation that Hawthorn will sign Westmeath's Fionn O'Hara in the coming weeks.

O'Hara, from Mullingar, has a strong rugby background and has been tracked by Hawthorn, who currently have Conor Nash on their books, for some time.

The number of Irish in the AFL has decreased and there was a sense that with compromised budgets and a move towards smaller squads that opportunity would be reduced.

The last GAA player to commit to an AFL club was Kerryman Deividas Uosis who joined Brisbane Lions, where Dubliner James Madden is also playing, as a Category B rookie.