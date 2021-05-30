Fermanagh’s Quigley earns semi-final spot

Aidan Breen of Fermanagh celebrates after hearing the final result in the Derry v Cavan match following the Allianz Football League Division 3 North Round 3 match between Fermanagh and Longford at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by David Fi

A point from sharpshooter Seán Quigley deep in stoppage time earned Fermanagh a point as they advanced to the Division 3 promotion semi-finals. Longford face into a relegation semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Fermanagh made the perfect start to the game; they built an attack from the back which ended in Quigley finding the back of the net. He added two frees to his tally to give his side a five-point lead after seven minutes.

Longford’s first point came in the 10th minute; Darren Gallagher played a great ball into Robbie Smyth who fisted over. Smyth was on fire for Longford in the opening half from deadballs, while a fine point from Rian Brady in the 24th minute drew Longford level.

The sides were level twice before the break but Fermanagh lost their keeper Chris Snow to a black card in the third minute of stoppage time. A pointed free from Gallagher gave the Midlanders a 0-10 to 1-6 half-time lead.

Longford were ahead by three in the 44th minute with frees from Smyth and Gallagher and a fine point from Dessie Reynolds. Fermanagh came back at them with Quigley leading the charges. They were ahead by two in the 55th minut but Longford cut the gap to one.

With five minutes of normal time remaining Longford were reduced to 14 men when Gary Rogers received a straight red. There was still time for drama with Longford hitting the front in stoppage time through Darragh Doherty only for Quigley to earn his side a priceless point and a place in the promotion semi-finals.

Scorers - Fermanagh: S Quigley 1-8 (4fs), A Breen, D McGurn 0-2 each, T Bogue, J Largo Ellis, C Corrigan 0-1 each. Longford: R Smyth 0-8 (7fs), R Brady 0-3 (2fs), B McKeon, D Gallagher (2fs), 0-2 each, L Moran, J Hagan, D Doherty 0-1 each

Fermanagh: C Snow; A Breen, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell; D Leonard, S McGullion; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J Largo Ellis, D McClusker, D McGurn, S Quigley. Subs: C Love for McGullion (14), S McNally for Love (35+4), R O’Callaghan for Leonard (52), McGullion for McGurn (64)

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, CP Smyth; G Rogers, M Quinn, D Reynolds; D McGivney, D Gallagher; D Mimnagh, B McKeon, L Connerton; R Smyth, L Moran, R Brady. Subs: D Doherty for R Smyth and J Hagan for Connerton (52), S Kenny for McGivney and I O’Sullivan for McKeon (62)

Referee: L Devanney (Mayo).