Fermanagh v Derry: Ulster SF Championship, quarter-final: What time, what channel and everything you need to know

THE two managers played together for Fermanagh. Fermanagh have never won the Ulster Championship, the only team in the province not to have done so. They came close, closest of all in the replayed final against Armagh in 2008. Ten years later, managed by Rory Gallagher, they reached their last Ulster final, beaten by Donegal.

The Anglo Celt Cup was presented to the Ulster Council in 1925 by John F O'Hanlon, the editor of the Anglo Celt.

Gallagher led Derry to their first Ulster title in 24 years last season. Memorable scenes as they overcame Donegal after extra-time in Clones.

In the first round, they beat Tyrone, the All-Ireland champions. Derry continued the journey to the All-Ireland semi-final, where Galway beat them.

This season, Derry enjoyed a splendid League campaign, gaining promotion from Division 2. One of their finest days was beating the Dubs in Celtic Park. Dublin reversed that result in the League final in Croke Park.

Fermanagh have also had a profitable League. Topping Division 3, earning promotion. They lost the Division 3 League final to Cavan. They beat Cavan in the Group stage.

This is Kieran Donnelly's second year as Fermanagh manager. They have been showing impressive strides. Last term, they were defeated by Tyrone in the Ulster Championship Preliminary round. Cavan ended their journey in the Tailteann Cup at the quarter-final stage.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in Saturday at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (5.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

What the coaches say:

Kieran Donnelly (Fermanagh): "We are a young team. We are progressing. For us, the Ulster Championship is massive. We are not concerning ourselves with the new All-Ireland round-robin structures or anything like that. We see this as our big game, a must win game, and we'll look no further than that."

Rory Gallagher (Derry): "We had a good League. Getting promotion is a deserved reward for the players. We want to keep improving. Playing Division 1 football will benefit us. But the first round of the Ulster Championship has always been our focus. The League is all about preparing for Championship."

Predicted score

Derry 2-13

Fermanagh 0-11



