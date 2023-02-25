Fermanagh take the NFL Division 3 points with late show against Antrim

It was another late show for Fermanagh after an injury-time burst of 1-2 saw them break Antrim hearts at Corrigan Park.

Trailing by eight midway through the second period and then by four as the game ticked into added time, it seemed the task was just too great, but they again displayed the resilience to pull it out of the fire to keep their promotion hopes alive and end any the Saffrons may have had.

In a fairly tight opening, the sides were locked at five heading into the break, but it was the hosts who hit 1-2 late as Odhran Eastwood's goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Antrim a 1-7 to 0-5 lead and deservedly so.

Fermanagh were much more direct after the break, rattling off the first three points before the spell in which Antrim would have felt was the winning of the game as on 46 minutes the impressive Marc Jordan put Joseph Finnegan Eoin for and goal and Finnegan turned provider three minutes later for team captain Peter Healy to lash home and put the Saffrons 3-7 to 0-8 ahead.

Sean Quigley almost hit back immediately but was denied by the post, but the goal Fermanagh needed arrived as a loose ball was turned over with Ultan Kelm bursting through and sending an unstoppable shot past Byrne.

The Antrim goalkeeper would then make a stunning double-save from Kelm and Quigley as it looked to be their day, yet despite trailing by four in stoppage time, Garvan Jones pulled one back from a free and then in the third minute of added time, Quigley's fist met his dropping free to rattle the net and level.

Conor McGee would then fist over the winner when capitalising on a mistake as Fermanagh celebrated another last-gap win as Antrim were left reeling from another one that got away.

Scorers – Antrim: O Eastwood 1-0, J Finnegan 1-0, P Healy 1-0, C Stewart 0-2, P Shivers 0-2 (1 free), M Byrne 0-1 (45), R McCann (Aghagallon) 0-1 (mark), R McCann (Creggan). 0-1, M Jordan 0-1, C McLarnon 0-1 (mark). Fermanagh: U Kelm 1-2, S Quigley 1-0, A Breen 0-3, G Jones 0-3 (1 free), L Cullen 0-1, S McGullion 0-1, R Lyons 0-1 (free), C Corrigan 0-1, C McGee 0-1.

Antrim: M Byrne 8; E McCabe 7, O Lenehan 7, J McAuley 7; P Healy 8, J Finnegan 7, M Jordan 9; K Small 7, C Stewart 7; P Finnegan 6, R McCann (Creggan) 6, C McLarnon 7; P Shivers 7, R McCann (Agahgallon) 7, O Eastwood 7. Subs: D McEnhill 6 for O Eastwood (58), C Hynds 6 for K Small (58), P McCormick 6 for M Jordan (67), C Duffin 6 for C McLarnon (70+2).

Fermanagh: S McNally 7; L Flanagan 7, L Cullen 7, C McManus 7; R McCaffrey 6, J Cassidy, 7 S McGullion 7; R Jones 7, B Horan 7; J Largo-Ennis 6, R Lyons 7, U Kelm 9; C McShea 6, D McGurn 5, A Breen 8. Subs: S Quigley 7 for D McGurn (HT), C McGee 7 for C McShea (43), G Jones 8 for R Lyons (46), C Corrigan 7 for A Breen (58), E McManus 6 for R McCaffrey (58), F O'Brien 6 for C McManus (head injury 64).

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).