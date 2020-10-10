Fermanagh players considering Allianz League position due to positive Covid tests

Fermanagh players are considering their position in the Allianz League

Fermanagh players are understood to be considering their position after the GAA indicated at a meeting of chairpersons on Thursday evening that teams which could not field in league or championship because of multiple Covid cases would have to forfeit.

Fermanagh have multiple Covid cases in their squad and will not end their period of quarantine until next Saturday, the day before they are due to play Clare in a league match in Ennis.

Clare manager Colm Collins has indicated they are open to a postponement, even if it means playing a midweek match at a neutral venue.

In a separate development, the GAA has confirmed that the yellow sliotar will be in play for all games and that the traditional white leather will no longer be permitted.

Online Editors