Fermanagh hold off resurgent Westmeath for one-point victory

Fermanagh's Josh Largo Ellis in action against Ronan Wallace of Westmeath in Ederney, Fermanagh. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Fermanagh took another step towards promotion as they held off a late Westmeath comeback to secure a one-point victory in Ederney.

The Ernemen played with the breeze at their backs in the first half and with Darragh McGurn, Ultan Kelm, Ryan Lyons and Aidan Breen all among the points they went in at the break with a five-point advantage, 0-9 to 0-4.

Indeed, that advantage should have been greater but they failed to convert a couple of good goal chances.

The home side remained in charge on the resumption and with Lyons, McGurn and Kelm tagging on points they moved into a seven-point lead, 0-13 to 0-6.

As the game moved into the last ten minutes Fermanagh appeared to be in complete control but two goals in as many minutes brought Westmeath right back into contention.

Full back Kevin Maguire got forward to slot home the first following an incisive move before David Lynch quickly added a second as he picked up possession to fire home after Ronan O’Toole’s shot came back off the upright.

This set up a grandstand finish with one point dividing the sides but the home side hit back with a wonderful point from Kelm.

John Heslin answered from a free but Che Cullen broke forward from defence deep in added on time to again put two between the sides.

Ronan Wallace did land a late point for the away side but Fermanagh were able to see it out from there to secure the spoils.

Scorers – Fermanagh: U Kelm 0-3, D McGurn 0-3 (1f), R Lyons 0-3 (3f), A Breen 0-2 (1’45), L Cullen 0-1, C Cullen 0-1, S McGullion 0-1, C McManus 0-1. Westmeath: J Heslin 0-3 (3f), K Maguire 1-0, D Lynch 1-0, R Wallace 0-2, R O’Toole 0-2 (1m), L Loughlin 0-1

Fermanagh: S McNally 7: L Cullen 7, C Cullen 8, L Flanagan 7; J Cassidy 8, S McGullion 7, C McManus 7; R Jones 7, B Horan 7; J Largo Elis 7, R Lyons 7, R McCaffrey 7; U Kelm 8, D McGurn 7, A Breen 7. Subs: C McGee 6 for Breen (50), C Corrigan 6 for McGurn (65), G Jones for Lyons (70), S Quigley for Corrigan (72)

Westmeath: J Daly 7; D Scahill 6, K Maguire 7, N Harte 7; J Dolan 7, R Wallace 8, S McCartan 6; S Duncan 6, R Connellan 7; S Baker 6, R O’Toole 7, C McCormack 7; L Loughlin 7, J Heslin 7, D Lynch 7. Subs: K Martin 6 for Duncan (43), T Molloy 6 for Baker (53), L Dolan 6 for Loughlin (59), C Dillon 6 for McCartan (66),