Fermanagh GAA suspend all action in county as Covid-19 spike hits senior squad

Fermanagh chiefs have called a halt to inter-county training until further notice as a result of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the county.

In a statement, the Ernemen confirmed that "a number" of the senior football panel had returned positive tests and that all action within the county had been halted.

Ryan McMenamin's side are due to travel to Ennis to face Clare in their division two clash on Sunday week.

"A number of players within the Fermanagh Senior Football Panel have returned positive tests for Covid 19," read the statement.



"At this stage, we are following advice from the Public Health Agency on dealing with this matter.

"In order to prevent any further spread of this virus, and to protect the health of all those involved and the wider community, all collective activities involving the county’s Senior Football, Senior Hurling and Minor Football panel are suspended until further notice.

"Our primary concern throughout this public health emergency has always been the health of our players, members and the wider community and it will remain so in the time ahead."

Fermanagh also confirmed that all training within the county was suspended and that its outstanding club competitions will not be completed with the exception of the Junior football championship which they aim to complete in early 2021, to finalise the make up of that year’s intermediate grade.

"The GAA, at a national level, has suspended all club games at this stage and Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach are asking all clubs to go one step further and to suspend all training at this time given the growing number of cases on Covid-19 in Fermanagh.

"We recognise the efforts and commitments made by so many players and members across all clubs over the course of this shortened season. 2020 has been a tough year for all of us and the limited amount of club activity that has taken place over the last four months provided a much-needed lift for so many people in our community.

"The GAA in Fermanagh, through its clubs and its members, has played a crucial role in supporting members of our community during the most difficult days of the pandemic.

"We commend the pro-active role played by the clubs of those affected by Covid-19 in recent days and the prompt steps they have taken to protect their members and the wider community by immediately suspending all activity.

"Going forward, we appeal for all members of the Association to comply with the public health guidance to prevent the spread of Covid-19."



FERMANAGH STATEMENT IN FULL



“At a meeting of An Coiste Bainistí yesterday evening via tele-conference, it was agreed that all competitions under the auspices of Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach, along with all training at club and county level, are to be suspended until further notice.



“Furthermore, it was decided that all competitions, with the exception of the Junior Football Championship, will not be completed as a result of the current public health circumstances. This includes all adult and underage competitions.



“The outstanding Junior Championship Final between Coa O’Dwyers and Derrylin O’Connells will be played as early as possible in 2021 to allow the winner to participate in next year’s Intermediate Football Championship. The details of this will be worked out by the Competitions Control Committee in due course.



In relation to inter-county activity, the spokesperson said:



Online Editors