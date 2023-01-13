Fenton Kelly and Jack Coyne get their chance to impress Kevin McStay in the Mayo rearguard against Galway

Kevin McStay’s search for new defensive options is reflected in the Mayo team to face arch-rivals Galway in tomorrow’s FBD Connacht League semi-final at the University of Galway Air Dome (5.30).

With Oisín Mullin now in Australia and Lee Keegan adapting to his new status as a retired Mayo legend, rearguard places are up for grabs as McStay finetunes preparations for the upcoming Allianz League.

The new Mayo boss has named Jack Coyne at corner-back for tomorrow’s Bekan clash, the player having impressed for Ballyhaunis in their Mayo IFC success last autumn, while Fenton Kelly (Davitts) will make his first Mayo start at wing-back.

McStay’s midfield has a more experienced look, with Matthew Ruane skippering the team alongside Jordan Flynn.

Up front, Westport’s Fionn McDonagh makes a welcome return after several years blighted by various injury setbacks, linking up with Ballina’s Conor McStay and Bryan Walsh of Ballintubber.

MAYO (SF v Galway) – R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane, J Flynn; F McDonagh, C McStay, B Walsh; A Orme, J Carr, P Towey.