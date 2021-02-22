Fenton expects Cluxton to return for another season

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton and the team's performance coach Caroline Currid with the Sam Maguire Cup after December's win over Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile

Brian Fenton says he fully expects Stephen Cluxton to return later this year for a 20th season with Dublin.

The Raheny midfielder, revealed as Cluxton’s successor as PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year on Saturday night, insisted there was no issue from within the Dublin camp at their captain being overlooked for an All-Star, stressing, “if you asked Stephen himself he’d say the same”.

“Clucko will be back,” Fenton predicted. “I’m assuming from the engagements I have been having with him on WhatsApp, he’ll be back again. So he might get one next year.”

There have been no retirements from the Dublin camp since Michael Darragh Macauley and Paddy Andrews ended their careers in blue last month, although Paul Mannion will not be part of the set-up in 2021.

Cluxton, who made his senior championship debut in May, 2001, turned 39 last December.

To date, he has won six All-Stars but has also narrowly missed out on several occasions, most recently to Cavan’s Raymond Galligan on Saturday night.

“Obviously Clucko doesn’t need an All-Star for us all to know that he’s the greatest goalie ever,” Fenton insisted. “He doesn’t need that for recognition. We all know that he’ll go down as the greatest goalie ever.”

