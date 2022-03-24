| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fears for tiers, lessons of Tommy Murphy Cup have to be heeded

Making a positive impact from start is a must for Tailteann Cup

Wicklow manager Mick O'Dwyer with his selectors Gerry Farrell and Kevin O'Brien during their tenure as the Garden County's management team. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand
Kevin McStay Expand
tommy gill with the Tommy Murphy cup Expand

Close

Wicklow manager Mick O'Dwyer with his selectors Gerry Farrell and Kevin O'Brien during their tenure as the Garden County's management team. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wicklow manager Mick O'Dwyer with his selectors Gerry Farrell and Kevin O'Brien during their tenure as the Garden County's management team. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Kevin McStay

Kevin McStay

tommy gill with the Tommy Murphy cup

tommy gill with the Tommy Murphy cup

/

Wicklow manager Mick O'Dwyer with his selectors Gerry Farrell and Kevin O'Brien during their tenure as the Garden County's management team. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

After this weekend, we’ll have a strong indicator as to who will make up the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition.

There will remain, however, the caveat that any county that reaches a provincial final will be afforded entry into the Sam Maguire back door. And while there are genuine opportunities for some to force their way back into the top tier, most will be expecting to face into the ‘B’ competition at the end of May.

}

Most Watched

Privacy