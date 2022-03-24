Fears for tiers, lessons of Tommy Murphy Cup have to be heeded

After this weekend, we’ll have a strong indicator as to who will make up the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition.

There will remain, however, the caveat that any county that reaches a provincial final will be afforded entry into the Sam Maguire back door. And while there are genuine opportunities for some to force their way back into the top tier, most will be expecting to face into the ‘B’ competition at the end of May.

In terms of the national conversation, there’s been precious little about it yet. That is, perhaps, understandable – considering the participants are still not known, and the commencement of the competition is not until May 21.

But if there’s lingering suspicion, too, amongst the likely competitors, then there’s validity in that also. After all, this is one of the most significant changes to the championship in recent memory, but what the competition will look and feel like remains a mystery. TV coverage will be limited, perhaps reduced down to the semi-finals and final, and whether it should have its own All Stars prompts plenty of debate.

In terms of Gaelic games, senior county football remains an outlier. Every other part of the GAA – from club, through camogie, ladies football and hurling – have adopted tiers and thrived off the back of it, proving the old adage that the best games occur when teams are well matched.

However, county football’s relationship with grades has been strained at best. The All-Ireland JFC is used differently by different counties, or even not at all. And for years the All-Ireland ‘B’ championship existed. And even though it proved itself to be a useful tool when it was won in successive years by Leitrim and Clare, who would win provincial titles within a couple of seasons, it died on the vine.

Perhaps the perfect allegory for county football and its relationship with tiers came in 1992 when Wicklow won All-Ireland ‘B’ title, beating Antrim in Navan in the final. Kevin O’Brien, an All Star only two seasons before, raised the cup over his head only for one of the handles to snap off.

“I was left holding it with one handle, while the other one was in my hand. You wouldn’t see that happening with the Sam Maguire Cup,” he said years later.

The Tommy Murphy Cup did even less to persuade counties that a second tier could work. It produced five different winners in five seasons, but met with resistance almost from the off. Even though there was a trip Stateside on the cards for the winners, it never captured the imagination. Louth won the competition in 2006 and headed for Boston as part of their reward, but their presence in the competition was slightly incongruous. That summer, Louth gave Meath an early fright and forced Tyrone to a replay in the qualifiers, while they would compete in 1B of the league the following spring.

Wicklow won the following year. O’Brien was involved again, this time as a selector under Arthur French, who was in charge of the team in the absence of Mick O’Dwyer. And he summed up the attitude of the time. Being cut adrift from Sam Maguire – as was the idea at the time – didn’t wash. “It’s great to win the cup, but we should have had a chance in the qualifiers after losing to Louth after three games.”

Tommy Gill, one of Wicklow’s star performers at that time, had prophetic words afterwards.

“This is definitely a great day for Wicklow football, but we’ve got to build on this win, and do something serious in Leinster next year.”

The following year they toppled Kildare, then under the management of Kieran McGeeney, for their first Leinster SFC win in Croke Park.

But the Tommy Murphy Cup left a stink, so much so that an attempt to revive a ‘B’ competition around 2015 fell apart before it got any traction.

The Tailteann Cup is the latest attempt to work in something that looks great in theory. If it is to cement its place in the calendar, it needs buy-in. If the counties likely to be involved sense apathy, they’ll bolt.

That’s why year one is so important. The Tailteann Cup won’t replace the minor final on football’s biggest day, as had been suggested by some. Instead, it will be played on July 9 on the same weekend as the Sam Maguire semi-finals. Croke Park’s reasoning was that the game would get lost in the build-up to an All-Ireland final. Some, like Kevin McStay, have expressed concern about how it will be treated.

“My fear is that the way the conversation nationally is going, is that the Tailteann Cup is being spoken about in the pejorative all the time ... that is wrong of all of us. It has to be given a chance to blossom at least.

“I’m on the record as saying the fact that it’s not an All-Ireland curtain-raiser is appalling, and nobody will argue otherwise. I’ve heard nonsense coming from Croke Park, I don’t buy it at all. That they would be lost in the build-up of All-Ireland final week, absolute nonsense.”

Others like former GAA president Seán Kelly, who helped introduce the Tommy Murphy Cup, are more optimistic. “I’d say give it two or three years of proper promotion and a proper profile and (the Tailteann Cup) will take off. I think it is the great unused secret weapon that the GAA has, and which they are now about to launch, thankfully.”

Time will tell whether this version of a ‘B’ competition in football can thrive or even survive. But history assures us that it will be far from straightforward.