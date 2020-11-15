Fearless Donegal emerge as serious threat to Dublin's crown

It is a fact widely known that Kieran McGeeney's teams do not perform in championship. This tradition continued at Breffni Park yesterday, with Donegal playing a virtually perfect game. Last year against Mayo in the winner-takes-all Super 8 finale, this young Donegal team wilted, leaving Michael Murphy to soldier alone. A few weeks later I was chatting to Michael at Croke Park, where he was forlornly watching the semi-final. "The young boys couldn't cope," I said. He didn't say anything. Just shook his head sadly.

The reason that Dublin are the game's dominant team is that they have achieved the correct balance between defence and attack. Their system involves constant attack. Unlike most teams, when the Dubs go ahead, they do not drop back to protect the lead, which in turn promotes anxiety and can result in a good team losing confidence and squandering a winning lead.

We saw this with Kerry last week, panicking because Cork had run through the middle against them a year ago in Munster. Most teams lose their nerve in the face of a very strong forward line or quality attacker. So, when they face David Clifford he becomes the focus of their game plan. The Dubs, on the other hand, merely mark him as normal, trusting their game plan. If he scores 0-5, well then he was going to score 0-5 anyway. Which is precisely what happened in last year's replayed final.