Fearless Donegal emerge as serious threat to Dublin's crown

It is a fact widely known that Kieran McGeeney's teams do not perform in championship. This tradition continued at Breffni Park yesterday, with Donegal playing a virtually perfect game. Last year against Mayo in the winner-takes-all Super 8 finale, this young Donegal team wilted, leaving Michael Murphy to soldier alone. A few weeks later I was chatting to Michael at Croke Park, where he was forlornly watching the semi-final. "The young boys couldn't cope," I said. He didn't say anything. Just shook his head sadly.
The reason that Dublin are the game's dominant team is that they have achieved the correct balance between defence and attack. Their system involves constant attack. Unlike most teams, when the Dubs go ahead, they do not drop back to protect the lead, which in turn promotes anxiety and can result in a good team losing confidence and squandering a winning lead.
We saw this with Kerry last week, panicking because Cork had run through the middle against them a year ago in Munster. Most teams lose their nerve in the face of a very strong forward line or quality attacker. So, when they face David Clifford he becomes the focus of their game plan. The Dubs, on the other hand, merely mark him as normal, trusting their game plan. If he scores 0-5, well then he was going to score 0-5 anyway. Which is precisely what happened in last year's replayed final.
The stress test of a team is how they perform against underdogs. So, Dublin annihilate them, as they did Westmeath last weekend. Donegal did the same to Armagh. Like Dublin, they are a happy team, playing freely with adventure and confidence. Declan Bonner's charisma and personality is at the heart of this. Alongside him, Stephen Rochford has created a superb attacking style of football, reminiscent of his work with Corofin. The players are trusted to play. Therefore they play without fear.
Like Dublin, every part of the game plan is sound. Here, Shaun Patton's kick-outs were audacious as always. His first - wind assisted - travelled 85 metres. In 1967, Pat Jennings scored a goal direct from a kick-out against Manchester United at Old Trafford. At times yesterday, Patton was not far away. It was a kick-out masterclass.
The kid plays with the relaxed air of a scruffy schoolboy messing around with his pals waiting for the bus. One could imagine him playing the entire game with a fag hanging out of the corner of his mouth. Yesterday, he quarter-backed Donegal's victory with a simply awesome display, delivering the ball to all parts of the field as if by remote control, leaving Armagh players scampering around like dogs chasing aeroplanes.
Meanwhile, Donegal broke the Armagh kick-out. In one first half spell, they turned over five kick-outs from six, ruthlessly punishing Armagh with four points. They are very easy on the eye. Three times in the first half superb long kick passes were gathered by a Donegal forward coming skidding out on his knees like Travolta on the dance floor. Each time, a different forward converted the mark. It was an overwhelming display of skill, invention, pace, power, hard tackling, hard running and some electrifying individual moments (eg Peadar Mogan's goal when he burned the Armagh defenders in a manner reminiscent of Jack McCaffrey).
Paddy McBrearty was brought on near the end but I am not sure he fits in to this selfless, inventive, workaholic young team.
Yesterday, for a second consecutive Ulster championship game, Michael Murphy barely touched leather, which ironically must be a source of delight and satisfaction for Bonner. Like the veteran Peter Canavan nudging Tyrone's brilliant kids to their first All-Ireland in 2003 despite being on one leg, Murphy was reduced to the role of reassuring presence as his young colleagues played terrific football at both ends of the field. Shakespeare wrote, "The younger rise when the old doth fall." Well, I don't want to seem uppity, but they only rise if they are good enough and properly managed. Donegal showed here that they are both.
Suddenly, Dublin have serious opposition.
Apology
In my column on October 11, I heavily criticised what I call Social Media Tourettes Syndrome and urged people in the GAA community to cease and desist from posting or sharing any material of any kind relating to people's private lives. I pointed out the damage this can cause to people and their families and strongly condemned anyone who got involved in this behaviour.
To illustrate the point, I set out a number of examples of this behaviour. I did not want this important issue to be sidetracked by identifying any particular incident, time, place, grade or even code. I have been contacted by a person who is concerned about the example I gave in the final paragraph of the article. I accept without reservation that this example was wrong and that this individual did not post or share any photograph or image as described in my original column.
I am happy to hold my hand up on this and acknowledge that this individual is a person of very good standing in his community and a tireless GAA man. I apologise to him and his family for the hurt and embarrassment caused.
Sunday Indo Sport