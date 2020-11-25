Feargal Logan tipped to replace Mickey Harte in Tyrone hotseat

Tyrone U-20s manager Feargal Logan has been tipped to take over as manager of the Red Hand's senior footballers

Feargal Logan is set to succeed Mickey Harte as manager of the Tyrone footballers after Mickey Donnelly pulled out of the race.

By the time Monday night’s deadline for nominations had expired only Donnelly and Logan’s names had been put forward with both men set to be interviewed this week.

However, the path is clear for Logan to take charge after former county minor boss Donnelly pulled out. Donnelly was in charge of the Derry U20s this year.

Logan has already worked with several of the current senior panel, having guided Tyrone to an All-Ireland U21 football title in 2015 in a side that included Cathal McShane and Paudie Hampsey.

All-Ireland winners Collie Holmes, Brian Dooher and Joe McMahon are tipped to be part of his backroom team while there is also speculation that respected strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly will return to the Tyrone set up.

Donnelly is on the books of Ulster rugby and had previously worked with Cavan while he also was part of Seamus McEnaney’s ticket in Monaghan this year.

Meanwhile, Harte has wasted no time in returning to management after his 18-year stint with the Red Hand came to an end as it was announced earlier this week that he would take charge of Louth for a three-year period.

