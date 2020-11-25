Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher confirmed as new joint managers of Tyrone

They were ratified at a meeting of the county executive on Wednesday as the man to succeed Mickey Harte, less than a fortnight after the departure of the treble All-Ireland winning boss.

Logan, a 50-year-old solicitor with practices in Omagh and Coalisland, takes on the role along with double All-Ireland winning captain Brian Dooher.

Collie Holmes, a member of the county’s three Sam Maguire Cup winning teams of the noughties, is also to be part of the new management team. He is currently Tyrone Minor boss.

And it’s understood another Red Hand All-Ireland winner, Joe McMahon, currently with Fermanagh, will be involved, along with the return of Strength and Conditioning coach Peter Donnelly following a spell with Monaghan.

The new manager, a former Tyrone player, managed Tyrone’s 2015 All-Ireland U21 winning side, with Dooher a member of his backroom team.

He will renew his link with several members of that team who have since established themselves as senior players, including Cathal McShane, Padraig Hampsey, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Kieran McGeary, Michael Cassidy, Mark Bradley and Conor Meyler.

A momentous 13 days in Tyrone GAA has witnessed the end of an era in the exit after 18 years of the county’s most successful manager.

A remarkably fast-moving sequence of events has seen Mickey Harte’s appointment as Louth manager, followed two days later by confirmation of his replacement in Tyrone.

The new Red Hand boss is understood to have been one of just two candidates for the position, along with Mickey Donnelly, who stood down as Derry U20 manager earlier this week after three years in charge.

Donnelly, a former Tyrone Minor manager, withdrew ahead of last night’s meeting.

Stewartstown Harp’s clubman Logan takes on the role with a significant weight of expectation resting on his shoulders.

Tyrone have consistently ranked amongst the top four counties throughout his predecessor’s era, but they have not won the Sam Maguire Cup since the last of Harte’s three successes in 2008.

While they did reach an All-Ireland final in 2018, they have failed to beat any of the leading teams – Dublin, Kerry and Mayo – in Championship football in recent years.

There’s no doubting the depth of quality Logan has at his disposal, and the squad has been further strengthened by the arrival of a couple of exciting talents.

The new supremo will be expected to switch to a more attack-minded approach, given the potential offered by former AFL star Conor McKenna and Darragh Canavan, both of whom made their Championship debuts in last month’s Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal.

The imminent return of All-Star full forward Cathal McShane from injury adds to the potency of what could be a hugely effective offensive unit.

Wednesday night’s announcement comes as no surprise. Logan had made it clear in the aftermath of Mickey Harte’s departure that he was interested in taking up the post.

Harte departed the scene under a cloud, having had a request for a one-year extension to his expired term turned down by the county executive.

He decided not to pursue a three-year term, which was the only option offered by the executive. However, he has since committed to three years as Louth manager in a surprise appointment confirmed earlier this week.

Logan’s legal expertise was occasionally called upon by Mickey Harte during the noughties in high profile disciplinary cases, some of which were successfully resolved at hearings before the Disputes Resolution Authority.

Subsequently, his services were sought by other counties who found themselves with similar issues to pursue.

He also provided legal advice to the Gaelic Player Association in the early stages of its existence.

As a player with Tyrone, he won two Ulster titles, and played at midfield on the team which lost the 1995 All-Ireland final.

Since the end of his playing days, he has been involved in coaching and management at his club, Stewartstown Harps,up to an including this year.

