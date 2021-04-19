Fasting three times a month for children in Togo – What Brendan Devenney did next

‘When is the last time you’ve put on a suit?” former Donegal star Brendan Devenney asks, by way of thinking out loud.

Devenney asks, because in his mind he is pulling together a charity night in Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny whenever the public health picture allows. The outline is vague.

He knows only that by the end, they’ll have raised enough to sponsor 21 children through Plan International, the charity Devenney has worked as an ambassador for during the last three years. And there’ll be enough left over for a donation to cancer research

After that, the night is a mezze platter of ideas, all dependent on sanctions and the easing of them. There’ll be friends from across the sporting world, and maybe a panel and some craic. When people are asked to put their hands in their pockets on the night he wants them to get something in return.

What he does know is that guests will be in a suit. Few, he reasons, will have had the chance to dress smart over the last year. It will be a welcome change after more than a year of drudgery.

Over the last few years, Devenney has engaged the charitable, altruistic side of his personality, sparked by the images of poverty being beamed from across the world. Small changes to life here can bring huge differences to lives elsewhere.

“There is just such a bad divide between the haves and have-nots,” he says.

“The things that we worry about here are usually so irrelevant. I watch Al Jazeera because I find a lot of the other channels are a bit s**t. American channels would send you off your head. Sky News is centred on its own country. I think Al Jazeera gives you a great feel for what’s going on in the world, and it is shocking some of it. I just think if there’s a way you can help out, you may as well help.”

In a football sense, Devenney was a blazing talent.

He made his debut in the league in late 1997. Less than year later he was part of the international rules squad that beat Australia.

Across his career, Donegal would threaten to make the breakthrough on a number of occasions – with Devenney as its high-profile, potent forward.

But coming through at the same time as strong Armagh and Tyrone teams in Ulster, that generation of Donegal players had to settle for a league title, in terms of national honours, when they defeated Mayo in the 2007 final (0-13 to 0-10).

Devenney finished up with Donegal in 2008, too soon to feel the impact of Jim McGuinness. And not long after that, what he thought was a routine hip clean-up operation turned out to be much more serious.

After repeated breakdowns on attempted recoveries, a surgeon told him his time was up.

“I was here getting an operation that was meant to let me play for another X amount of years, and he was saying, ‘you have no time left in that hip, you have to stop now’. And then I was going down the M1, the tears blinding me.”

The plan was to drop down the grades as time went on. Maybe ‘get the band back together’ and win a reserve championship in their footballing dotage, but that wasn’t to be.

Instead, he got together with Eamon O’Boyle and Michael McGeehin in 2012 to help St Eunan’s win a Donegal SFC title. He enjoyed the experience, but didn’t go chasing more work in management.

And so he’s been drawn to media work. He’s heading for an 11th season with the BBC as co-commentator and does stints with other outlets too.

He likes how it keeps him involved but also that when the game is over, you can leave it down again. Even when he’s not working, there’s a chance to enjoy the simple things.

“It’s great craic, going to the game, maybe having a pint. Maybe having two pints and rushing in late, talking to people. All the stuff you haven’t done since you were a kid and before you went into Donegal. So I think I was ready for that (after retirement), doing a bit of commentary and coming home and relaxing.

“The other environment (playing) – it was enjoyable too but there was a fair bit of heartbreak in it, especially from a Donegal perspective.”

His charity work started a few years ago. His idea was simple. He didn’t want to be asking people for money, so instead wanted to help them find a way to move the chess pieces of their financial life around, to make a small bit of room for giving.

Devenney’s idea was to fast. He feels better after doing it, and the money he saves on his food spend goes towards the three children he sponsors.

Once a month, he fasts for 24 hours and twice more every month he does half days. Along with that, he went through his bills and found ways to make savings.

“I’m doing it a few years now and I’m an ambassador for Plan. We’re doing a big charity night once the lockdown is over, in Letterkenny in the Mount Errigal Hotel. We are going to sponsor 21 kids in one night, and we are going to give a donation to cancer research, too.

“My dad had a bit of a battle with cancer and he is just coming out of the woods on that one, so we do bits and pieces with them.

“I sponsor three kids, I fast for two of them and then do wee things to save the money.

“It’s something I introduced to Plan. I just hate asking people for money so I was trying to show people wee ways in the month to save the money, sponsor the child plus be healthy, because fasting is healthy.

“You can (fast) half days, whatever you want and even wee things like going through your bills, seeing where you can cut money. It’s only €22 per child so things like washing your car at home and involving the kids in it, saying it’s for a sponsored child this could change a life. That helps.

“The small things we can do here that can change a life is massive. Things we would hardly even notice happening.

“I know everyone, no more than myself, is watching the wages at the end of the month, so I was keen on showing ways of saving money. Even when I went through my own bills, I saved myself about €60 on utilities, so it’s definitely a worthwhile exercise,” he adds.

“When you switch on the news and some of the things that go on in those places . . .

“I have four sisters and Plan does focus a wee bit more on girls and the dangers like sexual exploitation, early marriage and a lack of education, those things are huge.

“And for the sake of small sacrifice, it goes a long way.”