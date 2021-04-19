| 4.8°C Dublin

Fasting three times a month for children in Togo – What Brendan Devenney did next

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Former Donegal forward Brendan Devenney. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

‘When is the last time you’ve put on a suit?” former Donegal star Brendan Devenney asks, by way of thinking out loud.

Devenney asks, because in his mind he is pulling together a charity night in Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny whenever the public health picture allows. The outline is vague.

